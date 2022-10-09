Burlington, VT

Fiction Series: My mom cut me out of her will

Bassey BY
Am I mad or happy for my mom taking her billions to heaven or hell? Let's find out.
Anete Lusina

Laura's Story.

My name is Laura, and I live in Burlington, Vt. The area Senator Bernie Sanders has represented for about three dozen years. We like our senator because he does not change his story like other politicians. As a result, our beloved city is free of the unnecessary pressure I experienced in my home state, GA.

My home in Burlington is in the woods, and I build my 1700 sq ft home office here. I have deer running in the backyard and a world-class view from my balcony. It is fresh air with calmness and nature. I love my life and enjoy my location.

My mom, Ruth

My mom died last year at seventy-one and cut me out of her will. She shocked her friends and my younger siblings with her actions. My sister, Jena, called me after meeting with the attorney, and she shared my mom's will with me and everyone's reaction. I am so proud of the woman she is because she shared the truth and was crying. She said, "Laura, I'll split my share with you. I don't need the massive estate and jewelry."

I laughed, and my sister asked me why? I love my life and told her, "I thought Mom took all her billions of dollars, mansions, and jewelry to heaven or maybe hell."

Jena: "That is not funny, but I understand, Laura. Let's set a new standard in our family and make things better. Thanksgiving is on you. We are coming to Vermont."

Me: "Wow! Your kids' tickets are on me.

Jena: "All seven children?"

Me: "Yes."

Jena: "Thanks so much; I cannot wait to see you and Jim."

Me: "Next year is at Grandma's house."

Jena: "That is so thoughtful, and she will be thrilled, but we must make the food."

Me: "Of course."

My thoughts: Change is coming. My mom was an oppressor and liked to control the holiday celebrations. Always in her house at the same time, with the same people, food, and story.

This is what I know

I am not bitter with my mom or her decision. She has the right to share her estate with whoever. After all, she worked for and owned them. I have my own estate. I did not dream of mommy's estate but mine since I was eight.

I have my own estate and do not wear jewelry like other women. Who cares about jewelry? Think of it! Anyway, she has the right to choose to who she gives her fortune. I am so glad I am doing well in my life as my mom and grandmother did.

I learned one thing from my mom's passing, and I have updated my will to give two-thirds of my estate to fund women's education and business training.

Money is power; lack thereof can triple your whining, resentment, unforgiveness, and bitterness.

Julia Volk/Pexels

My mom's backstory

My mom was a brilliant woman who inherited most of her fortune from her merchant mother. She was born with a golden spoon in her mouth. I valued her for giving me life and a roof over my head.

Mom got pregnant at fourteen and brought shame to her family, and abortion was illegal then. First, she lived in a home for unwed mothers, away from her parents, until she had me. Second, she refused to give her child up for adoption. Mom was a badass woman in those days.

When I was about three, my mom introduced me to my father, who was training to become a priest. He was about twenty.

My father was a teenager when they had me.

My mom defied her parents and grandparents and made it possible for me to get to know my father, which did not sit well with my grandparents. So my family fought because of me.

Later, my mom married and had three more children with her husband, Eric. Eric hated that I talked to my dad and had a relationship with his family. My mom did not want me to live or spend the summers with my parental grandparents or her parents because I was so happy being with them.

Eric thought I was his child as I was part of their high society wedding. He did everything to adopt me, but I had already bonded with my dad and his family. When I was about eleven, they worked on finalizing the adoption papers, and I was assigned a caseworker, Michelle. Michelle was my mentor and friend. I met with her several times, and she asked me several questions, and I answered them truthfully. I learned a lot from her as she was the first person I have ever met outside my country club family.

When we met the judge for the final interview before the courts signed the adoption papers, the judge talked to me and started by saying, "Eric henceforth will be your dad." I interrupted her and said, "No. I have a dad, and he calls me every week."

Part II continues next week. Thanks for joining the conversation. I appreciate you.
  • Why is the main character telling her story now?
  • What do you think of the mother and daughter?

This story was first published on another website.

Published by

Hey Friends, LMSW* Lifestyle consultant and wellness coach. A lifestyle writer helps you live healthier, happier, wiser, and wealthier. I create stories and recipes for us to learn how to live healthier, better life. I enjoy organizing, cooking, gardening, and investing. Please let me know how I can assist you.

Westchester County, NY
2919 followers

