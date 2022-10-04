BY's Recipe: Vegan vegetable pasta is easy to prepare and requires no cooking experience.
Vegan vegetable pasta can work for healthy eaters, vegans, and vegeterians. It's easy to make, and no cooking experience is required.
Vegan Vegetable Pasta
Makes 4 servings. Prep Time: 15-20 minutes. Cook Time:20- 30minutes. Total Time: 35-50 minutes.
Required Ingredients
- Two cups of cooked pasta,
- 1 cup of chopped onions,
- one small potato,
- 3 babies carrots,
- A cup of chopped green and red bell pepper,
- 3 teaspoons of extra olive oil.
- A small-size box of cut mushrooms,
Optional Ingredients
- Salt or sugar to taste,
- Lemon juices to taste,
- One teaspoon of black pepper or curry.
Directions
Step 1.
- Cook pasta for a few minutes and set it aside,
- Cut or chop all vegetables and fruits.
Step 2.
- Use a medium pot or frypan,
- Heat the oil for a few seconds,
- Add the cut mushrooms, cut potatoes, and stir-fry for about 5 minutes,
- Add the chopped onions and sau·té for a couple of minutes,
- Add cooked pasta, stir and cook for about three minutes.
Step 3.
- Add the chopped pepper and stir until they are softened to your taste,
- Add black pepper and stir for a minute or two,
- Your meal is ready (see photo below),
- Serve with soda or water.
