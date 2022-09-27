2022 General Election: The early voting period is October 29 through November 06 from 6 am-9 pm

Westchester County early voting hours and locations.
How to vote:

First, register to vote by October 14, 2022. You must be eighteen on the day of the election. Your absentee ballots must be postmarked until November 8, 2022.

November 8, 2022, General Election Registration Deadlines:
  • October 14, 2022, is the last day to postmark voter registration applications for the General Election, which MUST be received in our office by October 19, 2022.
  • October 14, 2022, is the last day to register in person to be eligible for the General Election.
  • October 19, 2022, is the last day to receive address changes.

Find a polling place here.

November 8, 2022, General Election Early Voting Hours
  • "Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
  • Sunday, October 30, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 6October 31onday, Oct. 31, 2022, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
  • Tuesday, November 1, 2022, from noon until 8 p.m.
  • Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
  • Thursday, November 3, 2022, from noon until 8 p.m.
  • Friday, November 4, 2022, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
  • Sunday, November 6, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m."

Early Voting Locations
  • "Eastchester Public Library, 11 Oakridge Place, Eastchester, NY 10709
  • Dobbs Ferry Village Hall, 112 Main Street, Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522
  • Greenburgh Town Hall, 177 Hillside Avenue, White Plains, NY 10607
  • St. Gregory The Great Church, 215 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY 10528
  • Mamaroneck Town Center, 740 W. Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck, NY 10543
  • Mt. Kisco Public Library, 100 E. Main Street, Mt. Kisco, NY 10549
  • Mt. Pleasant Community Center, 125 Lozza Drive, Valhalla, NY 10595
  • Joseph G. Caputo Community Center, 95 Broadway, Ossining, NY 10562
  • Pound Ridge Town House, 179 Westchester Avenue, Pound Ridge, NY 10576
  • Rye Brook Firehouse, 940 King Street, Rye Brook, NY 10573
  • Somers Town House, 335 Route 202, Somers, NY 10589
  • Jefferson Village Annex, 3500 Hill Boulevard, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598
  • Yorktown Cultural Center, 1974 Commerce Street, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598
  • Doles Center, 250 S. 6th Avenue, Mt. Vernon, NY 10550
  • Mt. Vernon City Hall, 1 Roosevelt Square, Mt. Vernon, NY 10550
  • New Rochelle City Hall Annex – 90 Beaufort Place, 90 Beaufort Place, New Rochelle, NY 10801
  • New Rochelle United Methodist Church, 1200 North Avenue, New Rochelle, NY 10804
  • Peekskill Nutrition Center – Neighborhood Center, 4 Nelson Avenue, Peekskill, NY 10566
  • Peekskill Lincoln Depot Museum, 10 S. Water Street, Peekskill, NY 10566
  • Westchester County Board of Elections, 25 Quarropas Street, White Plains, NY 10601
  • Grinton I. Will Library, 1500 Central Park Avenue, Yonkers, NY 10710
  • Nodine Hill Community Center, 140 Fillmore Street, Yonkers, NY 10701
  • Riverfront Library, One Larkin Center, Yonkers, NY 10701."

General election contact information
  • Email: INFO@elections.ny.gov
  • Fax numbers: to (914) 995-7753 or (914) 995-3190.
  • Location: Westchester County Board of Elections, 25 Quarropas Street, White Plains, NY 10601.
  • Mailing address: Westchester County Board of Elections, 25 Quarropas Street, White Plains, NY 10601.
  • Phone: Westchester County Board of Elections at (914) 995-5285.
  • Website: https://citizenparticipation.westchestergov.com/

Are you a voter? You can volunteer your time and help your community on November 08, 2022. Apply here: Election Inspectors Needed

References:

https://citizenparticipation.westchestergov.com/voting/early-voting-2022

https://citizenparticipation.westchestergov.com/find-polling-place

