White Plains, NY

White Plains Farmers Market: Court Street Between Martine & Main St., White Plains, NY 10601. Wednesdays 8.30 am-3.30 pm

Bassey BY
The 2022 White Plains Farmers Market runs until November 23. For more information, call 914.422.1411.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02VAPa_0i2hKv1O00
Volker Meyer

Vendor contact information: White Plains City Hall 255 Main Street White Plains, NY 10601 Phone: 914-422-1200.The 2022 White Plains Farmers Market runs until November 23. For more information, call 914.422.1411.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jj6FA_0i2hKv1O00
BY

The 2022 White Plains Farmers Market

White Plains Farmers Market is an outdoor event with plenty of space to walk around, sample local vegetables and baked goods, and interact with local and tri-states farmers.

The Farmers Market opens on Wednesdays, 8:30 am -3.30 pm.

White Plains Farmers' Market hosts local farmers and others from our neighboring counties and states. You have many choices of fresh vegetables, fruits, baked goods, plants, and seeds for your garden. Also, grab your breakfast and lunch before heading to work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KHnxt_0i2hKv1O00
BY

Your local farmers

You will meet your friendly local farmers. Chat with them and ask questions about the fruits or vegetables you want to buy. You may get some tips on gardening. Just ask!

Farmers Market is in downtown White Plains. It's close to White Plains train station and a stroll from bus stops, shopping malls, parking lots, Westchester County offices, and Court Houses.

Download the ParkWhitePlains app, or bring coins. Parking fees range from free parking to $1.25 per hour.

Some farmers accept credit/debit cards, and others only cash. If you need cash, an ATM is in nearby restaurants or convenience stores.

Contact information

Vendor contact information: White Plains City Hall 255 Main Street, White Plains, NY10601 Phone: 914.422.1200. The 2022 White Plains Farmers Market runs until November 23. For more information, call 914.422.1411.

Happy shopping.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Lifestyle# White Plains Farmers Market# Fruits and Vegetables# Healthy Living# Local Farmers

Comments / 0

Published by

Hey Friends, LMSW* Lifestyle consultant and wellness coach. A lifestyle writer helps you live healthier, happier, wiser, and wealthier. I create stories and recipes for us to learn how to live healthier, better life. I enjoy organizing, cooking, gardening, and investing. Please let me know how I can assist you.

Westchester County, NY
2855 followers

More from Bassey BY

Fiction Series: The theater of friendship and true love

Love is not words, it’s actions, and love isn’t feelings, it’s a decision.”--Steven Furtick. Serwa's story part III: I found a friend and a helper. Our loyalty and love trump everything.

Read full story

Turmeric pork dinner

BY's Recipe: Turmeric pork dinner is easy to prepare and requires no cooking experience. Total cook time is about 35-45 minutes. Makes 2-4 servings. Prep. Time: 5-10 minutes. Cook/grill Time: 30-45 minutes. Total Cooking Time: 35-45 minutes.

Read full story
2 comments

Fiction Series: The theater of friendship and true love

"A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out." -- Walter Winchell. Serwa's story part II: I found a friend and a helper, the secret of two friends and hope. Our loyalty and love trump everything.

Read full story

Fiction Series: The theater of friendship and true love

I found a friend and a helper, the secret of two friends and hope. Our loyalty and love trump everything. "A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out." -- Walter Winchell.

Read full story

Pasta with vegetables recipe

BY's Recipe: Pasta with vegetables can work for healthy eaters, vegetarians, and vegans. It's easy to prepare, and no cooking experience is required. Pasta with veggies is a plant-based meal for healthy eaters, vegans, and vegetarians. No cooking experience is required.

Read full story

Baked chicken legs

BY's Recipe: Baked chicken legs. No cooking experience is required. Children under ten need supervision from a parent or a nanny. Baked chicken is a health food for meat eaters. It is easy to prepare, and anyone can make it.

Read full story

Fiction Series: Family secret: My dad is my mom's brother

Part 6: Recently, my husband died of a drug overdose, and now my mom, Jena, shared a family secret -- Is he my uncle or what?. "The truth sets us free, but it first makes us miserable." -  Sandra Wilson.

Read full story
4 comments

Egg with veggie sandwich

BY's Recipe: Egg with veggie sandwich breakfast. No cooking experience is required. Egg with veggie sandwich can work as a breakfast or lunch for you and your family. No cooking experience is required.

Read full story
1 comments

Fiction Series: Family secret: My dad is my mom's brother

Part 5: Recently, my husband died of a drug overdose, and now my mom, Jena, shared a family secret -- Is he my uncle or what?. "The number of family secrets is just staggering."--Jill A. Davis.

Read full story
50 comments
White Plains, NY

Greca Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar 189 Main Street, White Plains, NY10601

Greca MKB offers dine-in, takeout, delivery services and provides catering services for special events. Greca MKB opens Monday through Thursday 11.30am-9pm. Friday and Saturday 11:30am to 10pm. Sunday 11:30am to 8:30pm.

Read full story

Green beans with mushrooms

BY's recipe: Green Beans with mushrooms dinner. A plant-based meal for vegans, vegetarians, and healthy eaters. No cooking experince is required. Makes 4 servings. Prep Time: 10-15 minutes. Cook Time:15- 20 minutes. Total Time: 25-35 minutes.

Read full story
2 comments

Fiction series. Family secret: My dad is my mom's brother

Part Four: Recently, my husband died of a drug overdose, and now my mom, Jena, shared a family secret -- Is he my uncle or what?. "Truth is like the sun. You can shut it out for a time, but it ain't goin' away."--Elvis Presley.

Read full story
44 comments
Westchester County, NY

Westchester County's Bicycle Sundays:10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free event for bicyclists, walkers, or joggers

2022 Bicycle Sunday Dates:10a.m. – 2p.m. Call (914) 231-4600 for more information or cancellation. Exit 22 at the Westchester County Center and 4 at Scarsdale Road in Yonkers.

Read full story
1 comments

Fiction series. Family secret: My dad is my mom's brother

Part Three: Recently, my husband died of a drug overdose, and now my mom, Jena, shared a family secret - Is he my uncle or what?. "The truth sets us free, but it first makes us miserable." --Sandra Wilson.

Read full story
46 comments

Learn to make coconut rice with green pepper

BY's Recipe: Coconut rice with green pepper dinner. It can be an excellent meal for many people and a lunch or dinner for vegans and vegetarians. No cooking experience is required.

Read full story

Fiction series. Family secret: My dad is my mom's brother

Part Two: Is he my uncle or what? Recently, my husband died of a drug overdose, and now my mom, Jena, shared a family secret . "The truth sets us free, but it first makes us miserable." --Sandra Wilson.

Read full story
66 comments

New Yorkers: 2022 voting by absentee ballot deadlines

Remember these important dates for the August 23 primary election. Voters registration and voting by absentee ballot deadlines. Primary Elections: POLLS OPEN 6 AM - 9 PM. The New York state board of election provided the below information. For any questions, please visit the board website: https://www.elections.ny.gov/.

Read full story

Stir-fry vegetable medley

BY's Recipe: Stir-fry vegetable medley for dinner. No cooking experience is required. A stir-fry vegetable medley for dinner can work for many people and It's a great meal for vegans and vegetarians.

Read full story
4 comments
Tarrytown, NY

Fiction series. Family secret: My dad is my mom's brother

Is he my uncle or what? Recently, my husband died of a drug overdose, and now my mom, Jena, shared a family secret . "The truth sets us free, but it first makes us miserable." - Sandra Wilson.

Read full story
68 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy