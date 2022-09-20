White Plains Farmers Market: Court Street Between Martine & Main St., White Plains, NY 10601. Wednesdays 8.30 am-3.30 pm

The 2022 White Plains Farmers Market runs until November 23. For more information, call 914.422.1411.

Vendor contact information: White Plains City Hall 255 Main Street White Plains, NY 10601 Phone: 914-422-1200.The 2022 White Plains Farmers Market runs until November 23. For more information, call 914.422.1411.

The 2022 White Plains Farmers Market

White Plains Farmers Market is an outdoor event with plenty of space to walk around, sample local vegetables and baked goods, and interact with local and tri-states farmers.

The Farmers Market opens on Wednesdays, 8:30 am -3.30 pm.

White Plains Farmers' Market hosts local farmers and others from our neighboring counties and states. You have many choices of fresh vegetables, fruits, baked goods, plants, and seeds for your garden. Also, grab your breakfast and lunch before heading to work.

Your local farmers

You will meet your friendly local farmers. Chat with them and ask questions about the fruits or vegetables you want to buy. You may get some tips on gardening. Just ask!

Farmers Market is in downtown White Plains. It's close to White Plains train station and a stroll from bus stops, shopping malls, parking lots, Westchester County offices, and Court Houses.

Download the ParkWhitePlains app, or bring coins. Parking fees range from free parking to $1.25 per hour.

Some farmers accept credit/debit cards, and others only cash. If you need cash, an ATM is in nearby restaurants or convenience stores.

Contact information

Vendor contact information: White Plains City Hall 255 Main Street, White Plains, NY10601 Phone: 914.422.1200. The 2022 White Plains Farmers Market runs until November 23. For more information, call 914.422.1411.

Happy shopping.