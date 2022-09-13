Turmeric pork dinner

Bassey BY
BY's Recipe: Turmeric pork dinner is easy to prepare and requires no cooking experience. Total cook time is about 35-45 minutes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dxIrs_0htSJ8HZ00
RODNAE Productions
Makes 2-4 servings. Prep. Time: 5-10 minutes. Cook/grill Time: 30-45 minutes. Total Cooking Time: 35-45 minutes.

What you need

  • Stove,
  • Frypan or a grill pan,
  • Knief,
  • 35-45minutes.

Required ingredients

  • 2 Tbsp. turmeric powder,
  • Two medium-sized pieces of pork meat ( I used pork lion).

Optional ingredients

  • Lemon juice to taste,
  • Salt or brown sugar to taste.

Directions

Step 1.

  • Wash the meat thoroughly,
  • Use a knife and shadowing, cut the meat on both sides (see the photo below), or use a grill pan,
  • In a mixing bowl, mix turmeric, meat, salt, and others,
  • Set it aside for a few minutes.

Step 2.

  • Preheat the frypan or a grill pan for a few seconds,
  • Add the two pieces of pork meat,
  • Grill for about 10-15 minutes,
  • Lower the heat. Flip over and grill for 5-10 minutes,
  • Your turmeric pork dinner is ready (see the photo below).

Serve with vegetables, cooked rice, and water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HGs59_0htSJ8HZ00
BY
Before you go

Cooking is an art. Use your imagination and make your food as you want. Use pork, chicken, fish, or mushrooms to make healthy lunch or dinner. Share this simple recipe with your chef if you choose not to cook.

Enjoy!

