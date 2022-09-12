Fiction Series: The theater of friendship and true love

Bassey BY
"A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out." -- Walter Winchell.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08UPAW_0hr0VpiW00
Ylanite Koppens

Serwa's story part II: I found a friend and a helper, the secret of two friends and hope. Our loyalty and love trump everything.

Two Friends: Serwa and Paris

My friend, Paris, had three children within three years of marriage and continued to do well in her business with pharmaceutical companies in OK, NY, and FL. She traveled often and made a decent income. I watched her children during the summer, and I still do.

I got married at thirty-one, and two years later, I discovered I could not have children. My husband and I talked about having children, but after doctors informed me of my medical condition, darkness fell in our household.

After two years, I did not believe my marriage would survive.

Infertility and family problems

I was in big trouble because of infertility. I had issues from all directions, especially with my perfect in-laws.

My husband, Jordan, and his family were vicious and attacked me by any means they had. My sister-in-law, Ruth, was a terror. She was jealous of me because her husband beat her non-stop, and he lost his corporate job because of drug addiction. Sadly, Ruth struggled with a jobless, sick husband, seven children, and a bad attitude.

Sometimes, my husband's passive-aggressive behavior was so bad that I spent time with my sister and her family or attended a week of meditation in CA.

My husband took direction from his family and made unnecessary comments about our childless marriage. I could not conceive, and the blame was on me, but they were not God.

My secret life

One Saturday night, I summed up my courage and told Paris the details of my infertility and my secret marriage life. Why have a secret with a true friend? We all have secrets, and it is okay if it does not affect our mental health.

She listened and said, "Tell me what you want and how we will do it. As you know, I had an abortion last year, and it escaped my memory that I could have given you the child."

Me: "I thought about that but did not want to put you through carrying another pregnancy after three."

She suggested, "Talk to Jordan about adoption again, and I can help with that."

My husband is a traditionalist and did not want anything to do with adoption. He was mad anytime I mentioned the discussion. Paris knew about Jordan's problem with adoption, and she suggested I tell him my plan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yy79Q_0hr0VpiW00
Dương Nhân

Unexpected divorce

One weekend after dinner, I told Jordan about my plan to adopt a child. He got furious and shamed me with his words and actions. I was in agony. My husband threatened to file for divorce if I chose to adopt. In a heated debate, I told him to go ahead. To my surprise, he did. I was shocked.

I was devastated and felt destroyed by the man I loved.

Did Jordan love me? I don't know. I saw the red flag from day one of our courtship, but I chose to be his wife. My truth is that there is always a red flag in all harmful or toxic relationships.

The first time I met her sister, Ruth, she insulted me, and my then-boyfriend defended her. Jordan lectured, "Wow, you are too sensitive. You've to learn our family jokes."

You get the point.

Pay attention to any red flags in your relationship, and don't hope things will change for the better. Unfortunately, people rarely change their core values, such as nasty behavior.

I found a friend and a helper.

Paris helped me find an apartment and shop for furniture. After a few weeks, she visited me with her mom. She was in my apartment to assist me and encouraged me to focus on getting the leadership certificate to help me get into the school administrative position. Her mother promised to help me get an administrative job in the city.

I settled in my new apartment and kept my work going. My brother and mother helped with my work and shopping.

I worked hard for one of the dark experiences in my life but was determined to adopt a child as I had planned all along.

Paris returned to my apartment one early Saturday morning and told me she had filed for divorce and asked Peter to leave their home by the end of the month. She added, "I'm moving to my parents until Peter moves out."

I was not shocked but surprised that it was so soon. We talked, gossiped, cooked, and played games. I observed my friend handling her marriage problems better than mine.

Casually she said, "I'll give you a child." I was stunned, or maybe I passed out.

We sat in silence.

I asked, "How? Are you giving me one of your children?"

She smiled and responded, "Peter's children! He will never sign the papers, and I hope he signs the divorce paper. Thank God I listened to my mom and had a prenuptial agreement."

Yes. Peter is a good family man who struggles with video game addiction and refuses to seek help. The video game was more important than his job. Sad!

Fertility treatment

Paris told me to look for a sperm donor before giving me the numbers to call to find more information.

I researched for more information about fertility treatments ---doctors, and facilities and had an interview with a few people for suggestions and advice.

Within three months, we were ready to start fertility treatment. We agreed on a fine reputable fertility clinic and doctor. My health insurance covered most of the treatment, and that helped.

My friend, at thirty-six, was healthy and ready to go.

Part III continues next week. Thank you for being here.

References:

https://www.cdc.gov/reproductivehealth/infertility/index.htm#:~:text=What%20is%20infertility%3F,6%20months%20of%20unprotected%20sex.

https://www.whattoexpect.com/getting-pregnant/fertility-tests-and-treatments/top-fertility-treatments/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Sunday Fiction# Lifestyle# Fiction Series# Love and Friendship

Comments / 0

Published by

Hey Friends, LMSW* Lifestyle consultant and wellness coach. A lifestyle writer helps you live healthier, happier, wiser, and wealthier. I create stories and recipes for us to learn how to live healthier, better life. I enjoy organizing, cooking, gardening, and investing. Please let me know how I can assist you.

Westchester County, NY
2856 followers

More from Bassey BY

Turmeric pork dinner

BY's Recipe: Turmeric pork dinner is easy to prepare and requires no cooking experience. Total cook time is about 35-45 minutes. Makes 2-4 servings. Prep. Time: 5-10 minutes. Cook/grill Time: 30-45 minutes. Total Cooking Time: 35-45 minutes.

Read full story
1 comments

Fiction Series: The theater of friendship and true love

I found a friend and a helper, the secret of two friends and hope. Our loyalty and love trump everything. "A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out." -- Walter Winchell.

Read full story

Pasta with vegetables recipe

BY's Recipe: Pasta with vegetables can work for healthy eaters, vegetarians, and vegans. It's easy to prepare, and no cooking experience is required. Pasta with veggies is a plant-based meal for healthy eaters, vegans, and vegetarians. No cooking experience is required.

Read full story

Baked chicken legs

BY's Recipe: Baked chicken legs. No cooking experience is required. Children under ten need supervision from a parent or a nanny. Baked chicken is a health food for meat eaters. It is easy to prepare, and anyone can make it.

Read full story

Fiction Series: Family secret: My dad is my mom's brother

Part 6: Recently, my husband died of a drug overdose, and now my mom, Jena, shared a family secret -- Is he my uncle or what?. "The truth sets us free, but it first makes us miserable." -  Sandra Wilson.

Read full story
4 comments

Egg with veggie sandwich

BY's Recipe: Egg with veggie sandwich breakfast. No cooking experience is required. Egg with veggie sandwich can work as a breakfast or lunch for you and your family. No cooking experience is required.

Read full story
1 comments

Fiction Series: Family secret: My dad is my mom's brother

Part 5: Recently, my husband died of a drug overdose, and now my mom, Jena, shared a family secret -- Is he my uncle or what?. "The number of family secrets is just staggering."--Jill A. Davis.

Read full story
50 comments
White Plains, NY

Greca Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar 189 Main Street, White Plains, NY10601

Greca MKB offers dine-in, takeout, delivery services and provides catering services for special events. Greca MKB opens Monday through Thursday 11.30am-9pm. Friday and Saturday 11:30am to 10pm. Sunday 11:30am to 8:30pm.

Read full story

Green beans with mushrooms

BY's recipe: Green Beans with mushrooms dinner. A plant-based meal for vegans, vegetarians, and healthy eaters. No cooking experince is required. Makes 4 servings. Prep Time: 10-15 minutes. Cook Time:15- 20 minutes. Total Time: 25-35 minutes.

Read full story
2 comments

Fiction series. Family secret: My dad is my mom's brother

Part Four: Recently, my husband died of a drug overdose, and now my mom, Jena, shared a family secret -- Is he my uncle or what?. "Truth is like the sun. You can shut it out for a time, but it ain't goin' away."--Elvis Presley.

Read full story
44 comments
Westchester County, NY

Westchester County's Bicycle Sundays:10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free event for bicyclists, walkers, or joggers

2022 Bicycle Sunday Dates:10a.m. – 2p.m. Call (914) 231-4600 for more information or cancellation. Exit 22 at the Westchester County Center and 4 at Scarsdale Road in Yonkers.

Read full story
1 comments

Fiction series. Family secret: My dad is my mom's brother

Part Three: Recently, my husband died of a drug overdose, and now my mom, Jena, shared a family secret - Is he my uncle or what?. "The truth sets us free, but it first makes us miserable." --Sandra Wilson.

Read full story
46 comments

Learn to make coconut rice with green pepper

BY's Recipe: Coconut rice with green pepper dinner. It can be an excellent meal for many people and a lunch or dinner for vegans and vegetarians. No cooking experience is required.

Read full story

Fiction series. Family secret: My dad is my mom's brother

Part Two: Is he my uncle or what? Recently, my husband died of a drug overdose, and now my mom, Jena, shared a family secret . "The truth sets us free, but it first makes us miserable." --Sandra Wilson.

Read full story
66 comments

New Yorkers: 2022 voting by absentee ballot deadlines

Remember these important dates for the August 23 primary election. Voters registration and voting by absentee ballot deadlines. Primary Elections: POLLS OPEN 6 AM - 9 PM. The New York state board of election provided the below information. For any questions, please visit the board website: https://www.elections.ny.gov/.

Read full story

Stir-fry vegetable medley

BY's Recipe: Stir-fry vegetable medley for dinner. No cooking experience is required. A stir-fry vegetable medley for dinner can work for many people and It's a great meal for vegans and vegetarians.

Read full story
4 comments
Tarrytown, NY

Fiction series. Family secret: My dad is my mom's brother

Is he my uncle or what? Recently, my husband died of a drug overdose, and now my mom, Jena, shared a family secret . "The truth sets us free, but it first makes us miserable." - Sandra Wilson.

Read full story
68 comments
New York City, NY

Summer fun in New York City: Things to do

In summer, New York City is a bustling city filled with people. As the summer begins, many exciting events and activities will last until the wee hours of the morning. Be aware that NYC can become quite humid and hot, so make sure you drink plenty of water.

Read full story
1 comments
White Plains, NY

Caribbean Thyme Restaurant 51 Court St. White Plains, NY 10601

Caribbean Thyme Restaurant opens Monday through Sunday. Call (914) 368-8664 for summer hours. Caribbean Thyme Restaurant offers Caribbean food and is an excellent place for lunch and family dinner. They provide healthy meal options, gluten-free options, and easy parking. Also, they do catering for all occasions. Check their menu here.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy