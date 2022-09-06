Pasta with vegetables recipe

BY's Recipe: Pasta with vegetables can work for healthy eaters, vegetarians, and vegans. It's easy to prepare, and no cooking experience is required.

Pasta with veggies is a plant-based meal for healthy eaters, vegans, and vegetarians. No cooking experience is required.

Makes 6 servings. Prep Time: 10-15 minutes. Cook Time:20- 30 minutes. Total Time: 30-45 minutes.

What you need

30-45 minutes,

Medium pot.

Required Ingredients

2-3 cups of cooked pasta,

2 pounds of cut green beans ,

, A medium box of cut mushrooms,

1 cup of chopped onions,

Two teaspoons of extra olive oil.

Optional Ingredients

Salt or sugar to taste,

Lemon juices to taste,

Black pepper or curry to taste.

Directions

Step 1.

Clean, wash, and dry your green beans,

Cut or chop all vegetables.

Step 2.

Use a medium pot or frypan,

Heat the olive oil for a few seconds,

Add the cut mushrooms and stir-fry for about 2 minutes,

Add the chopped onions and cooked pasta, and sau·té for a couple of minutes,

Add the green beans and stir until they are softened to your taste.

Step 3.

Your meal is ready (see photo below),

Serve with soda or water.

Pasta with vegetables is a healthy meal for you and your family. No cooking experience is required.

Takeaways

Pasta with vegetables can be a side dish for lunch or dinner. No cooking experience is required, and many people can prepare it. Children under ten need supervision from a parent or a nanny. Be creative and do what works for you with pasta and vegetables. I recommend a personal chef if you choose not to prepare your meal or don't have the time to cook. Check google for your local personal chef. Feel free to hire a Personal Chef; some are less expensive.



"Help yourself grow."- BY

References

https://www.myplate.gov/eat-healthy/vegetables

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pasta