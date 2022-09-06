Pasta with vegetables recipe

Bassey BY

BY's Recipe: Pasta with vegetables can work for healthy eaters, vegetarians, and vegans. It's easy to prepare, and no cooking experience is required.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29tX7v_0hjwSbUM00
BY

Pasta with veggies is a plant-based meal for healthy eaters, vegans, and vegetarians. No cooking experience is required.

Makes 6 servings. Prep Time: 10-15 minutes. Cook Time:20- 30 minutes. Total Time: 30-45 minutes.

What you need

  • 30-45 minutes,
  • Medium pot.

Required Ingredients

  • 2-3 cups of cooked pasta,
  • 2 pounds of cut green beans,
  • A medium box of cut mushrooms,
  • 1 cup of chopped onions,
  • Two teaspoons of extra olive oil.

Optional Ingredients

  • Salt or sugar to taste,
  • Lemon juices to taste,
  • Black pepper or curry to taste.

Directions

Step 1.

  • Clean, wash, and dry your green beans,
  • Cut or chop all vegetables.

Step 2.

  • Use a medium pot or frypan,
  • Heat the olive oil for a few seconds,
  • Add the cut mushrooms and stir-fry for about 2 minutes,
  • Add the chopped onions and cooked pasta, and sau·té for a couple of minutes,
  • Add the green beans and stir until they are softened to your taste.

Step 3.

  • Your meal is ready (see photo below),
  • Serve with soda or water.

BY

Pasta with vegetables is a healthy meal for you and your family. No cooking experience is required.

Takeaways

Pasta with vegetables can be a side dish for lunch or dinner. No cooking experience is required, and many people can prepare it. Children under ten need supervision from a parent or a nanny. Be creative and do what works for you with pasta and vegetables. I recommend a personal chef if you choose not to prepare your meal or don't have the time to cook. Check google for your local personal chef. Feel free to hire a Personal Chef; some are less expensive.

"Help yourself grow."- BY

References

https://www.myplate.gov/eat-healthy/vegetables

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pasta

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Healthy Living# Lifestyle# Vegans and Vegetarians# Cooking and Recipe# Pasta and Veggies

Comments / 0

Published by

Hey Friends, LMSW* Lifestyle consultant and wellness coach. A lifestyle writer helps you live healthier, happier, wiser, and wealthier. I create stories and recipes for us to learn how to live healthier, better life. I enjoy organizing, cooking, gardening, and investing. Please let me know how I can assist you.

Westchester County, NY
2845 followers

More from Bassey BY

Fiction Series: The theater of friendship and true love

I found a friend and a helper, the secret of two friends and hope. Our loyalty and love trump everything. "A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out." -- Walter Winchell.

Read full story

Baked chicken legs

BY's Recipe: Baked chicken legs. No cooking experience is required. Children under ten need supervision from a parent or a nanny. Baked chicken is a health food for meat eaters. It is easy to prepare, and anyone can make it.

Read full story

Fiction Series: Family secret: My dad is my mom's brother

Part 6: Recently, my husband died of a drug overdose, and now my mom, Jena, shared a family secret -- Is he my uncle or what?. "The truth sets us free, but it first makes us miserable." -  Sandra Wilson.

Read full story
4 comments

Egg with veggie sandwich

BY's Recipe: Egg with veggie sandwich breakfast. No cooking experience is required. Egg with veggie sandwich can work as a breakfast or lunch for you and your family. No cooking experience is required.

Read full story
1 comments

Fiction Series: Family secret: My dad is my mom's brother

Part 5: Recently, my husband died of a drug overdose, and now my mom, Jena, shared a family secret -- Is he my uncle or what?. "The number of family secrets is just staggering."--Jill A. Davis.

Read full story
50 comments
White Plains, NY

Greca Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar 189 Main Street, White Plains, NY10601

Greca MKB offers dine-in, takeout, delivery services and provides catering services for special events. Greca MKB opens Monday through Thursday 11.30am-9pm. Friday and Saturday 11:30am to 10pm. Sunday 11:30am to 8:30pm.

Read full story

Green beans with mushrooms

BY's recipe: Green Beans with mushrooms dinner. A plant-based meal for vegans, vegetarians, and healthy eaters. No cooking experince is required. Makes 4 servings. Prep Time: 10-15 minutes. Cook Time:15- 20 minutes. Total Time: 25-35 minutes.

Read full story
1 comments

Fiction series. Family secret: My dad is my mom's brother

Part Four: Recently, my husband died of a drug overdose, and now my mom, Jena, shared a family secret -- Is he my uncle or what?. "Truth is like the sun. You can shut it out for a time, but it ain't goin' away."--Elvis Presley.

Read full story
44 comments
Westchester County, NY

Westchester County's Bicycle Sundays:10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free event for bicyclists, walkers, or joggers

2022 Bicycle Sunday Dates:10a.m. – 2p.m. Call (914) 231-4600 for more information or cancellation. Exit 22 at the Westchester County Center and 4 at Scarsdale Road in Yonkers.

Read full story
1 comments

Fiction series. Family secret: My dad is my mom's brother

Part Three: Recently, my husband died of a drug overdose, and now my mom, Jena, shared a family secret - Is he my uncle or what?. "The truth sets us free, but it first makes us miserable." --Sandra Wilson.

Read full story
46 comments

Learn to make coconut rice with green pepper

BY's Recipe: Coconut rice with green pepper dinner. It can be an excellent meal for many people and a lunch or dinner for vegans and vegetarians. No cooking experience is required.

Read full story

Fiction series. Family secret: My dad is my mom's brother

Part Two: Is he my uncle or what? Recently, my husband died of a drug overdose, and now my mom, Jena, shared a family secret . "The truth sets us free, but it first makes us miserable." --Sandra Wilson.

Read full story
66 comments

New Yorkers: 2022 voting by absentee ballot deadlines

Remember these important dates for the August 23 primary election. Voters registration and voting by absentee ballot deadlines. Primary Elections: POLLS OPEN 6 AM - 9 PM. The New York state board of election provided the below information. For any questions, please visit the board website: https://www.elections.ny.gov/.

Read full story

Stir-fry vegetable medley

BY's Recipe: Stir-fry vegetable medley for dinner. No cooking experience is required. A stir-fry vegetable medley for dinner can work for many people and It's a great meal for vegans and vegetarians.

Read full story
3 comments
Tarrytown, NY

Fiction series. Family secret: My dad is my mom's brother

Is he my uncle or what? Recently, my husband died of a drug overdose, and now my mom, Jena, shared a family secret . "The truth sets us free, but it first makes us miserable." - Sandra Wilson.

Read full story
68 comments
New York City, NY

Summer fun in New York City: Things to do

In summer, New York City is a bustling city filled with people. As the summer begins, many exciting events and activities will last until the wee hours of the morning. Be aware that NYC can become quite humid and hot, so make sure you drink plenty of water.

Read full story
1 comments
White Plains, NY

Caribbean Thyme Restaurant 51 Court St. White Plains, NY 10601

Caribbean Thyme Restaurant opens Monday through Sunday. Call (914) 368-8664 for summer hours. Caribbean Thyme Restaurant offers Caribbean food and is an excellent place for lunch and family dinner. They provide healthy meal options, gluten-free options, and easy parking. Also, they do catering for all occasions. Check their menu here.

Read full story

Orzo pasta with tomatoes and mushrooms

BY Recipe: Orzo pasta with tomatoes and mushroom. No cooking experience is required. Makes 4 servings. Prep time:15-20 minutes. Cook Time: 20 -25 minutes.Total time:35-45 minutes.

Read full story

Fiction series. Addiction secret: My parents’ gambling addiction is ruining my life

My family’s gambling addiction makes life unbearable for us, and now we are homeless. Do you have a gambling problem? Is your family like mine?. Addiction is a treatable disease, and treatment works. Seek treatment if gambling negatively affects your life.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy