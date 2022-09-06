Pasta with vegetables recipe

BY's Recipe: Pasta with vegetables can work for healthy eaters, vegetarians, and vegans. It's easy to prepare, and no cooking experience is required.
Makes 6 servings. Prep Time: 10-15 minutes. Cook Time:20- 30 minutes. Total Time: 30-45 minutes.
What you need
- Medium pot.
Required Ingredients
- 2-3 cups of cooked pasta,
- 2 pounds of cut green beans,
- A medium box of cut mushrooms,
- 1 cup of chopped onions,
- Two teaspoons of extra olive oil.
Optional Ingredients
- Salt or sugar to taste,
- Lemon juices to taste,
- Black pepper or curry to taste.
Directions
Step 1.
- Clean, wash, and dry your green beans,
- Cut or chop all vegetables.
Step 2.
- Use a medium pot or frypan,
- Heat the olive oil for a few seconds,
- Add the cut mushrooms and stir-fry for about 2 minutes,
- Add the chopped onions and cooked pasta, and sau·té for a couple of minutes,
- Add the green beans and stir until they are softened to your taste.
Step 3.
- Your meal is ready (see photo below),
- Serve with soda or water.
Pasta with vegetables is a healthy meal for you and your family. No cooking experience is required.
Takeaways
Pasta with vegetables can be a side dish for lunch or dinner. No cooking experience is required, and many people can prepare it. Children under ten need supervision from a parent or a nanny. Be creative and do what works for you with pasta and vegetables. I recommend a personal chef if you choose not to prepare your meal or don't have the time to cook. Check google for your local personal chef. Feel free to hire a Personal Chef; some are less expensive.
"Help yourself grow."- BY
