BY's Recipe: Baked chicken legs. No cooking experience is required. Children under ten need supervision from a parent or a nanny.

Baked chicken is a health food for meat eaters. It is easy to prepare, and anyone can make it.

Makes 4 Servings. Prep. Time: 5-10 minutes. Bake Time: 35-40minutes.Total Time: 40-50 minutes.

No cooking experience is required. Children under ten need supervision from parents or a nanny

What you need

40-50 minutes.

Oven or microwave.

A medium-sized pan

Required ingredients

Eight chicken legs.

Optional ingredients

Olive oil or butter,

Salt or sugar to taste,

Rosemary leaves.

Directions

Step 1.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees,

Wash chicken legs and dry them with a paper towel,

Add salt or sugar,

Massage oil or butter on each chicken leg.

Step 2.

Place each leg in a medium-sized pan, away from each other (see photo below),

Bake for 35-40 minutes,

Or microwave for about 10-15 minutes,

Your baked chicken is ready (see photo below).

Serve with any sauce of your chioce, water or soda.

Baked chicken can work for many meat eaters. You don't need cooking experience to bake chicken legs. Children and teenagers love baked chicken legs. It can work as a snack or side dish.

Be creative and do what works with your chicken legs--boil, bake, fry, grill, or roast.

A personal Chef is recommended if you choose not to make your meal or don't have the time to cook. Check Google for your local personal Chef. You can hire a Personal Chef, and some of them are less expensive.

"Help yourself grow."--BY

Reference

https://www.fsis.usda.gov/sites/default/files/import/Chicken_Turkey_Nutrition_Facts.pdf