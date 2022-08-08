Fiction Series: Family secret: My dad is my mom's brother

Bassey BY
Part 6: Recently, my husband died of a drug overdose, and now my mom, Jena, shared a family secret -- Is he my uncle or what?

"The truth sets us free, but it first makes us miserable." -  Sandra Wilson.

Marina Agrelo

Read part 5 here.

“Addiction is a treatable disease, and treatment works. Seek treatment if your drug use negatively affects your relationship, career, health, and finances.”-- Zita

Jena's story continues.

Me: "Oh no, I don't use drugs. I wanted to file for divorce when I found out he was using them a few months before he died."

Mom: "Okay! Be wise and ask for help. Addiction is a treatable disease. Whitney Houston, the American superstar, died because she chose not to ask for help, stupid pride. There is no shame in asking for help and being alive."

Both of us: "Silence."

My thought: "Jena is my mom. She knows. Mom knows everything."

Why do you think my mom shared our family secret now? I have to come clean with my drug use. She knows!

Questions to ponder:

Do you know anyone who struggles with drugs, food, work, or hate addiction?

Do you know anyone who lives with mental illness or cancer?

More Confessions

“The kind of individual that you see on the outside is never the same person on the inside.” — Jonathan Anthony Burkett.

My name is Zita, and I have three children under five. Recently, my husband died of a drug overdose, and now my mom, Jena, shared a family secret. A lot of bad news, pain, and suffering.

Why are all these problems happening now?

Airam Dato-on

For you, readers:

Addiction is a treatable disease, and treatment works. Seek treatment if your drug use negatively affects your relationship, career, health, and finances.

My mom, Jena, concluded her story:

Me: "Mom, why are you telling me this story today? Please, tell me the truth."

Mom: "My therapist had suggested I share this secret before you got married, but I delayed because I thought it might cause you so much pain, and I did not want to make you unhappy."

Mom: Long silence.

Mom continued: "I reflected on her suggestion and decided that I was going to tell you when I turned fifty, but your husband's death and my recent breast cancer diagnosis compelled me to share this terrible secret fast before I died with it. Death waits for no one, and I wanted to do this, even when you are mourning your husband. Please understand and forgive me."

Me: "When was cancer diagnosed?"

Mom: "Last week."

Me: "Oh, my God. What is the prognosis?"

Mom: Stage two, and there are many effective treatment options for me to explore. The good news is I am young, have excellent health insurance that covers treatment, and I have a supportive family.

Now I am glad I dare to tell you our family secret. The mystery was worse than cancer. I am relieved. It lets me focus on the issue at hand. I encourage you to share your secret because it is freedom and helps us live better."

We cried and hugged.

Mom: "I can pay for you to have therapy for eighteen months. This will help you deal with family pain and the death of your husband. Your husband is no longer here, and cancer gave me a wake-up call to share my secret. I hope it has made us stronger."

We cried and hugged more.

Mom stressed again: "Drug addiction is like cancer and is a treatable illness."

Both of us sat in silence.

Me: 'Mom, I will go for treatment."

We hugged, and I left to pick up my children at my sister's place.

Dear Readers,

I do not know what to say or how I feel while sharing this story. My husband died of a drug overdose, my mom has stage two breast cancer, I am struggling with drug addiction, and my family secret is too much for me to handle.

I have shared this with you and hope it can help me heal and maybe help someone who reads this.

Thank you,

Zita.

From the author

The best way to decrease cases of child abuse is through prevention. As a parent, trust yourself and allow others to do the same. Start early to teach your child to say no to adults, including friends and relatives. And empower your child at a young age to be their own boss. They can say no to a hug, a handshake, food, or a piece of candy.

Questions to ponder:

  • Who do you think is likely to abuse a child?
  • Do you know anyone who struggles with addiction, mental illness, or cancer?
  • Which one is harder to talk about? Mental illness, addiction, or cancer? Why or why not?

Jena's story is complicated and confusing; I hope you get something out of it. I invite you to come back for a new series.

I appreciate you joining the conversation and reading my work. Thank you.

This story is a work of fiction and was first published on another website.

©BY 04/22.

References

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Whitney_Houston

https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/12194-cancer

https://nida.nih.gov/publications/drugfacts/treatment-approaches-drug-addiction

https://www.childwelfare.gov/topics/preventing/

