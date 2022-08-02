BY's Recipe: Egg with veggie sandwich breakfast. No cooking experience is required.

Egg with veggie sandwich can work as a breakfast or lunch for you and your family. No cooking experience is required.

Makes 2 servings. Prep Time: 10-15 minutes. Cook Time:10-15 minutes. Total Time: 20-30 minutes.

What you need

20-30 minutes,

Frypan.

Required Ingredients

Four eggs,

¼ pound of green beans or any vegetable of your choice,

⅓ cup of cut spinach,

½ cup of chopped onions,

Two teaspoons of extra virgin olive oil,

Bread.

Optional Ingredients

Salt or sugar to taste,

Lemon juices to taste,

One teaspoon of black pepper.

Directions

Step 1.

Beat the egg and set it aside,

Clean, wash, and dry your vegetables or fruits,

Cut or chop all vegetables or fruits.

Step 2.

Use a medium pot or frypan,

Heat the olive oil for a few seconds,

Add chopped green beans and stir-fry for about 2 minutes,

Add chopped onions and sau·té for a couple of minutes.

Step 3.

Add the egg and lower the heat,

Slow cook for a minute or two,

Flip over and cook for about a minute or two.

Step 4.

Your breakfast is ready (see photo below),

Serve with bread.

Egg with veggie sandwich is a healthy meal for you and your family. No cooking experience is required.

Egg with veggie sandwich can be breakfast or lunch. No cooking experience is required, and many people can prepare it. Children under ten need supervision from a parent or a nanny.

Be creative and do what works for you with eggs, vegetables, fruits, and others. I recommend a personal chef if you choose not to prepare your meal or don't have the time to cook. Check Google for your local personal chef.





"Help yourself grow."- BY

