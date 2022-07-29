Greca Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar 189 Main Street, White Plains, NY10601

Greca MKB offers dine-in, takeout, delivery services and provides catering services for special events.
Greca MKB opens Monday through Thursday 11.30am-9pm. Friday and Saturday 11:30am to 10pm. Sunday 11:30am to 8:30pm.
Phone: (914) 448-8800,
Location: 189 Main St, White Plains, NY 10601,
Service options: Dine-in, Takeout, and Delivery.
Reservations: opentable.com.
Greca offers lunch, dinner, and catering services for your special events. They provide healthy meals and private rooms for special occasions.
All Things Greek
Greca Mediterranean Kitchen + Bar is a concept that has been calling me for the last twenty years, driven by my passion for all things Greek: Greek cuisine, Greek hospitality, Greek music, Greek fellowship, Greek art, Greek poetry, Greek philosophy and Greek history are all topics that I can expound upon for hours, particularly over a bottle of Santorini Assyrtiko and a plate of grilled octopus. And, as with all Greeks, I find the greatest pleasure in sharing this passion, particularly with those uninitiated. My father, who came to America as an economic refugee fleeing post-WWII Greece, was an amazing chef in his day, and from him I learned to appreciate everything that the Earth’s bounty bestows upon us, using fresh herbs and spices to gently enhance everything from lambchops to whole fish. From visits to his birthplace on the idyllic Cycladic island of Andros, I developed a deep love of rustic Greek cuisine. His brother and his wife that stayed in his paternal home continue to grow their own produce, raise their own animals, and produce nearly all of the foodstuffs that fill their pantry."
My observation and experience
The Greca MKB restaurant's interior is clean, fresh, tasteful, and spacious. I think the White Plains location is excellent for family lunch or dinner. They offer healthy food options, and they do catering for business and family special events.
Greca MKB is located in downtown White Plains with many parking lots. The site is a stroll from government offices, the Westchester Mall, White Plains library, and a court complex. Parking fees range from free to 1.25 per hour.
Download the WhitePlainsPark app for payment, or use credit/ debit cards and most meters accept coins.
The bus stop is opposite the restuarant and about a two-minute drive or 10-15minutes walk from the White Plains train station and White Plains Hospital.
Have you ever visited Greece? Share your food experience below. Thank you.
