BY's recipe: Green Beans with mushrooms dinner. A plant-based meal for vegans, vegetarians, and healthy eaters. No cooking experince is required.
Green beans with mushrooms dinner
Makes 4 servings. Prep Time: 10-15 minutes. Cook Time:15- 20 minutes. Total Time: 25-35 minutes.
What you need
- 25-35 minutes,
- Medium pot
Required Ingredients
- 2 pounds of green beans,
- A medium box of cut mushrooms,
- 1 cup of chopped onions,
- Two teaspoons of extra olive oil.
Optional Ingredients
- Salt or sugar to taste,
- Lemon juices to taste,
- One teaspoon of black pepper or curry.
Directions
Step 1.
- Clean, wash, and dry your green beans,
- Cut or chop all vegetables and fruits.
Step 2.
- Use a medium pot or frypan,
- Heat the olive oil for a few seconds,
- Add the cut mushrooms and stir-fry for about 3 minutes,
- Add the chopped onions and sau·té for a couple of minutes,
- Add the green beans and stir until they are softened for your taste.
Step 3.
- Your meal is ready (see photo below),
- Serve with cooked rice and water.
Green beans with mushrooms dinner is a healthy meal for you and your family. No cooking experience is required.
Before you go
Green beans with mushrooms can be a side dish for lunch or dinner. No cooking experience is required, and many people can prepare it. Children under ten need supervision from a parent or a nanny. Be creative and do what works for you with green beans and mushrooms.
I recommend a personal chef if you choose not to prepare your meal or don't have the time to cook. Check Google for your local personal chef. Feel free to hire a Personal Chef; some are less expensive.
"Help yourself grow."- BY
