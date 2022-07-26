BY's recipe: Green Beans with mushrooms dinner. A plant-based meal for vegans, vegetarians, and healthy eaters. No cooking experince is required.

Green beans with mushrooms dinner

Makes 4 servings. Prep Time: 10-15 minutes. Cook Time:15- 20 minutes. Total Time: 25-35 minutes.

What you need

Medium pot

Required Ingredients

2 pounds of green beans,

A medium box of cut mushrooms,

1 cup of chopped onions,

Two teaspoons of extra olive oil.

Optional Ingredients

Salt or sugar to taste,

Lemon juices to taste,

One teaspoon of black pepper or curry.

Directions

Step 1.

Clean, wash, and dry your green beans,

Cut or chop all vegetables and fruits.

Step 2.

Use a medium pot or frypan,

Heat the olive oil for a few seconds,

Add the cut mushrooms and stir-fry for about 3 minutes,

Add the chopped onions and sau·té for a couple of minutes,

Add the green beans and stir until they are softened for your taste.

Step 3.

Your meal is ready (see photo below),

Serve with cooked rice and water.

Green beans with mushrooms dinner is a healthy meal for you and your family. No cooking experience is required.

Before you go

Green beans with mushrooms can be a side dish for lunch or dinner. No cooking experience is required, and many people can prepare it. Children under ten need supervision from a parent or a nanny. Be creative and do what works for you with green beans and mushrooms.

I recommend a personal chef if you choose not to prepare your meal or don't have the time to cook. Check Google for your local personal chef. Feel free to hire a Personal Chef; some are less expensive.

"Help yourself grow."- BY

