Fiction series. Family secret: My dad is my mom's brother

Bassey BY
Part Four: Recently, my husband died of a drug overdose, and now my mom, Jena, shared a family secret -- Is he my uncle or what?

"Truth is like the sun. You can shut it out for a time, but it ain't goin' away."--Elvis Presley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qhCKi_0gr1t0h400
Marina Agrelo

Read Part III here.

Truth Revealed.

My mom's story continues:

"The school administrators were the first to know about my pregnancy. By then, I was 20 weeks pregnant. Why? While I studied for final exams in the school library, I fell asleep for hours, and missed half of the day's classes. The counselor took me into her office, asked me questions, did a pregnancy test, and confirmed I was pregnant."

"I came to Greens in October and by January of the following year, I was pregnant. The school doctor confirmed that I was 20 weeks pregnant. The school administrators closed my pregnancy case without any further investigation."

"John had everyone on the school board and City Hall in his pocket, including his wife. He and his family were big donors to our exclusive private high school and city capital projects. John told his wife that he was the father of my child without any remorse or an apology. I think she already knew about his history more than others."

I looked at my mother and shook my head in disbelief. How could my mom be treated like this?

Mom continued her story.

"The next day, Mrs. Greens treated me kindly and put me on the next plane back to my parents. I didn't know why she was so kind to me at the time. I now know she was practicing the culture of the rich to protect her brand and her wealth from scandal."

"When I arrived in Oklahoma, I saw John lording it over everyone. I was shocked that he was already in our home, taking charge of our parents' decision-making. My mother appeared embarrassed, fearful, and sick. She said to no one in particular, 'I hate everything here, and I hate my life.'"

"I was annoyed at my parents' new house and hated my parents and John. My mom was crying, looked small, and seemed depressed in the fancy house. My grandparents came in and were more concerned about John going to prison for the abuse than my mom or me. They seemed to value their adult grandson more than their teen granddaughter. It was painful and disgusting."

The kind of individual that you see on the outside, is never the same person on the inside. — Jonathan Anthony Burkett.

My observation and thought: "Jena seems relaxed. I'm restless and doubting what I'm hearing." Listen, I am being honest with myself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v5K1e_0gr1t0h400
Airam Dato-on
Women always reveal their deepest secrets to each other. — Liane Moriarty

CPS and the Police

Jena continued her story:

"The rich are judges and prosecutors of any crime they commit. Wealth and power reign and my parents decided not to call the police or child protection services. But they brought in the pastor of our church, my grandparents, and a family lawyer to our home."

"John held a meeting and said he would marry me when I turned sixteen. He would do anything our parents wanted. He loved me and wanted to spend the rest of his life with me. My parents said, okay, without a debate."

"Our family lawyer made many demands, including one million dollars, or she would call CPS and the police. John appeared pissed off and suggested not calling the police because it would make things worse for everyone, and they could lose the case."

I thought, “lose a rape case?”

"John asked our pastor and grandparents to intervene. It seemed he spoke with our pastor and grandparents before meeting with our parents. Our pastor became their spokesperson and encouraged my parents to see the good in a terrible situation."

"The pastor shared a bombshell:  John was not my biological brother. He was an abandoned teenager, adopted by my parents. My grandparents confirmed the family secret for the first time and casually stressed that 'all things can work together for good. It's a family matter.' I hated my grandparents' attitude until they passed away a decade ago."

"Rapists and their supporters always find excuses or blame others for their crimes." - Jena.

Part V continues next Sunday.

  1. What do you think of John?
  2. How can you prevent child abuse in your home or house of worship?
  3. Have you ever betrayed your best friend or your spouse?
  4. Who do you think is likely to abuse a child?

The Takeaways

This story is a work of fiction. I hope Jena's story gives us something to think about and a few life lessons. I appreciate you. Thank you for being here.

See you next Sunday.

Sexual abuse of children now presents society with the ultimate crisis of patriarchy, when children refuse to protect their fathers by keeping secrets. — Beatrix Campbell.

References/Resources

https://www.rainn.org/resources

https://www1.nyc.gov/assets/acs/pdf/stateguide_english.pdf

https://www.lawofficesofkeithnedwick.com/blog/2019/december/age-of-consent-in-oklahoma/#:~:text=In%20Oklahoma%2C%20the%20age%2

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Fiction# Family secrets# Life Lessons# Child abuse# Relationships

Comments / 45

Published by

Hey Friends, LMSW* Lifestyle consultant and wellness coach. A lifestyle writer helps you live healthier, happier, wiser, and wealthier. I create stories and recipes for us to learn how to live healthier, better life. I enjoy organizing, cooking, gardening, and investing. Please let me know how I can assist you.

Westchester County, NY
2507 followers

More from Bassey BY

White Plains, NY

Greca Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar 189 Main Street, White Plains, NY10601

Greca MKB offers dine-in, takeout, delivery services and provides catering services for special events. Greca MKB opens Monday through Thursday 11.30am-9pm. Friday and Saturday 11:30am to 10pm. Sunday 11:30am to 8:30pm.

Read full story

Green beans with mushrooms

BY's recipe: Green Beans with mushrooms dinner. A plant-based meal for vegans, vegetarians, and healthy eaters. No cooking experince is required. Makes 4 servings. Prep Time: 10-15 minutes. Cook Time:15- 20 minutes. Total Time: 25-35 minutes.

Read full story
Westchester County, NY

Westchester County's Bicycle Sundays:10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free event for bicyclists, walkers, or joggers

2022 Bicycle Sunday Dates:10a.m. – 2p.m. Call (914) 231-4600 for more information or cancellation. Exit 22 at the Westchester County Center and 4 at Scarsdale Road in Yonkers.

Read full story
1 comments

Fiction series. Family secret: My dad is my mom's brother

Part Three: Recently, my husband died of a drug overdose, and now my mom, Jena, shared a family secret - Is he my uncle or what?. "The truth sets us free, but it first makes us miserable." --Sandra Wilson.

Read full story
46 comments

Learn to make coconut rice with green pepper

BY's Recipe: Coconut rice with green pepper dinner. It can be an excellent meal for many people and a lunch or dinner for vegans and vegetarians. No cooking experience is required.

Read full story

Fiction series. Family secret: My dad is my mom's brother

Part Two: Is he my uncle or what? Recently, my husband died of a drug overdose, and now my mom, Jena, shared a family secret . "The truth sets us free, but it first makes us miserable." --Sandra Wilson.

Read full story
66 comments

New Yorkers: 2022 voting by absentee ballot deadlines

Remember these important dates for the August 23 primary election. Voters registration and voting by absentee ballot deadlines. Primary Elections: POLLS OPEN 6 AM - 9 PM. The New York state board of election provided the below information. For any questions, please visit the board website: https://www.elections.ny.gov/.

Read full story

Stir-fry vegetable medley

BY's Recipe: Stir-fry vegetable medley for dinner. No cooking experience is required. A stir-fry vegetable medley for dinner can work for many people and It's a great meal for vegans and vegetarians.

Read full story
2 comments
Tarrytown, NY

Fiction series. Family secret: My dad is my mom's brother

Is he my uncle or what? Recently, my husband died of a drug overdose, and now my mom, Jena, shared a family secret . "The truth sets us free, but it first makes us miserable." - Sandra Wilson.

Read full story
68 comments
New York City, NY

Summer fun in New York City: Things to do

In summer, New York City is a bustling city filled with people. As the summer begins, many exciting events and activities will last until the wee hours of the morning. Be aware that NYC can become quite humid and hot, so make sure you drink plenty of water.

Read full story
1 comments
White Plains, NY

Caribbean Thyme Restaurant 51 Court St. White Plains, NY 10601

Caribbean Thyme Restaurant opens Monday through Sunday. Call (914) 368-8664 for summer hours. Caribbean Thyme Restaurant offers Caribbean food and is an excellent place for lunch and family dinner. They provide healthy meal options, gluten-free options, and easy parking. Also, they do catering for all occasions. Check their menu here.

Read full story

Orzo pasta with tomatoes and mushrooms

BY Recipe: Orzo pasta with tomatoes and mushroom. No cooking experience is required. Makes 4 servings. Prep time:15-20 minutes. Cook Time: 20 -25 minutes.Total time:35-45 minutes.

Read full story

Fiction series. Addiction secret: My parents’ gambling addiction is ruining my life

My family’s gambling addiction makes life unbearable for us, and now we are homeless. Do you have a gambling problem? Is your family like mine?. Addiction is a treatable disease, and treatment works. Seek treatment if gambling negatively affects your life.

Read full story
2 comments

The US Supreme Court overturns abortion law: why are we here today?

An opinion essay on abortion ban: Abortion is a controversial issue for its supporters and opponents. Why are we here now? Who makes the ban happens? Who benefits? Who suffers? What next?

Read full story
5 comments

Learn how to make dodo (fried plantains)

BY Recipe: Dodo. Dodo can work for kids, vegans, and vegetarians. No cooking experience is required. Plantain is a fruit and has many health benefits. Total time: 25-35minutes.

Read full story
6 comments

Caregivers: Managing your parents' feelings and yours

An opinion essay on Father's Day: Are you a caregiver for your parents? The first thing to remember is to take care of yourself. The second is to act as a caregiver, not as a parent or teacher to your older parents.

Read full story

Learn to make cabbage and pepper snacks

BY Recipe: Raw pepper and cabbage snacks. The two snacks are plant-based, inexpensive, and tasty snacks for adults and children. Cabbage and pepper snacks can work for kids. It is a good snack for vegans and vegetarians.

Read full story
15 comments
New Haven, CT

Fiction series: My parents' problem gambling is ruining my life

My family's problem gambling makes life unbearable for us. It sent my dad to jail, gave my mom a side job, and now we are homeless. My name is Katie, and here is my story. My family's problem with gambling makes life unbearable for us. It sent my dad to jail, gave my mom a side job, prostitution, and now we are homeless.

Read full story

Learn how to make banana corn cake

Banana corn cake recipe. No cooking experience is required. Banana corn cake is an inexpensive meal to make. Many people can prepare banana corn cake. Children under eight need supervision from a parent or nanny. The banana corn cake can work for vegans and vegetarians.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy