Westchester County's Bicycle Sundays:10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free event for bicyclists, walkers, or joggers

Admission is free.
2022 Bicycle Sunday Dates:10a.m. – 2p.m.


July 17, 24, 31.
September 11, 18, 25.
Oct 2.

Call (914) 231-4600 for more information or cancellation.

Location

Exit 22 at the Westchester County Center and 4 at Scarsdale Road in Yonkers.

Admission: Free.

Where are the entry points for Westchester County's Bicycle Sundays?

Westchester County’s Bronx River Parkway from White Plains to Yonkers is blocked off and becomes a bike trail during Bicycle Sundays. Bicycle Sundays run from the Westchester County Center in White Plains south to Scarsdale Road in Yonkers – a round-trip of 13.1 miles. There are many entry points, exits, and parking along the way. Over 60,000 participants bike, walk and jog a 13.1-mile loop of the Bronx River Parkway from White Plains to Yonkers each year."

ArtHouse Studio

If you are a guest visiting Westchester, please take the time and read the event rules and regulations. Events violation tickets are expensive in Westchester, and you don't want a fine for the avoidable mistakes. Read the rules below.

Westchester rules and regulations for bike Sundays:

Only bicyclists, in-line skaters, scooters, walkers and joggers are allowed; unauthorized motor vehicles, including electric bikes and scooters, are not permitted on the Bronx River Parkway and the Bronx River Pathway.
Walkers, joggers and slower wheeled traffic must use the right lane; faster wheeled traffic must use the left lane.
New York State law requires helmets for children under age 14, including those riding in bike trailers; helmets are strongly recommended for all wheeled participants.
New York State law prohibits children under age 1 from riding on bicycles or in a separate seat.
All headsets are prohibited. This includes but is not limited to music devices and hands-free cell phones.
No skateboarding allowed.
No dogs allowed.
Bicyclists must obey the posted parkway speed limit of 40 m.p.h.
Children riding in strollers must be strapped in at all times.
Children under age 10 must be accompanied by an adult.
All participants must be off the parkway by 1:50 p.m.

See you on Sunday!

https://www.thewpf.org/events/uat2xxrqxzb9rr27qs0f7v961nhmc1-yrpk5-a4g45-3t9xr-w5ja6-37rw7-pk4n7-2f8nk-f4c5c-8w89a-wla8l-pg5da

https://parks.westchestergov.com/news/2862-bicycle-sundays

Westchester County, NY
