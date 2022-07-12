Learn to make coconut rice with green pepper

Bassey BY
BY's Recipe: Coconut rice with green pepper dinner. It can be an excellent meal for many people and a lunch or dinner for vegans and vegetarians. No cooking experience is required.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hAGda_0gcloMce00
Green PepperMark Stebnicki

Makes saving for 6. Prep Time: 20-30 minutes. Cook Time: 20 minutes. Total Time: 40-50 minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19xZ5X_0gcloMce00
coconutTijana Drndarski

What you need

  • 50-60 minutes,
  • Stove,
  • Coconut grater,
  • Kitchen knife,
  • Drainer,
  • Towel paper.

Required ingredients

  • 2 cups of grated coconut or a can of coconut milk,
  • 2 cups of white or brown rice,
  • A large size green pepper,
  • 1-2 cups of water.

Optional ingredients

  • 1/4 cup of chopped onions,
  • Salt or sugar to taste,
  • 1/4 teaspoon of curry or rosemary leaves.

Directions

Step 1.

  • For healthy eaters: Grate or blend your fresh coconut with a cup of water ( see photo). Add a cup of warm water to the grated coconut and let it sit for a few minutes,
  • Or buy a can of coconut milk,
  • Chop your fruits and vegetables.

Step 2.

  • Boil rice for 2-3 minutes, clean the rice, and set it aside,
  • Cover the drainer with a clean towel paper,
  • Mix the grated coconut properly and drain it,
  • Pour the milk into the pot,
  • Or can of coconut milk.

Step 3.

  • Add chopped onions, spices, and any other thing you have,
  • Cook the mixture for about a minute,
  • Add rice and cook until almost dry,
  • Add chopped green pepper and stir for a few seconds.

Step 4.

  • Cover pot and slow cook for a few minutes,
  • Your food is ready (see photo below),
  • Serve with vegetables, water, or wine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WK5RL_0gcloMce00
By the author-- BY
Coconut rice with green pepper can be an excellent meal for healthy eaters. No cooking experience is required. Children under ten need adult supervision.

Before you go

Cooking is an art. Use your imagination and make your food as you desire.

Share the recipe with your chef if you choose not to cook or don't have time to cook. It's less expensive to hire a personal Chef.

"Help yourself grow." BY

References

https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/170169/nutrients

https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/170427/nutrients

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Personal_chef

