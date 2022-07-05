Stir-fry vegetable medley

Bassey BY
BY's Recipe: Stir-fry vegetable medley for dinner. No cooking experience is required. A stir-fry vegetable medley for dinner can work for many people and It's a great meal for vegans and vegetarians.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iCq04_0gVApJVk00
Green-asparagusKarolina Grabowska
Makes 4 servings. Prep Time: 20 minutes. Cook Time:20- 30 minutes. Total Time: 40-50 minutes.

What you need

  • 40-50 minutes,
  • Medium pan,
  • Medium pot or frypan,
  • Oven, stove, or microwave.

Required Ingredients

  • 2 cups of cut asparagus,
  • 1 cup of cut carrot,
  • 2 small potatoes, sliced,
  • 1 cup of chopped onions,
  • 2 teaspoons of olive oil or butter.

Optional Ingredients

  • Salt or sugar to taste,
  • 1 cup of chopped bell pepper,
  • Lemon juices to taste,
  • 1/4 teaspoon of rosemary leaves.

Directions

Step 1.

Step 2.

  • Check your oven and make sure it is preheated,
  • Place your chopped potatoes in the oven,
  • Bake for 10-15 minutes.

Step 3.

  • Use a medium pot or frypan,
  • Heat the olive oil for about 20 seconds,
  • Add the cut carrot and stir-fry for about 2 minutes,
  • Add the chopped onions and baked potatoes, and saute for a couple of minutes,
  • Add the cut asparagus and stir until they are softened for your taste.

Step 4.

  • Your meal is ready (see photo below),
  • Serve with cooked rice, wine, or water.

Step 5. For Microwave or Oven:

  • Combine the vegetables, oil, and salt. Stirring to mix properly,
  • Cover the bowl or pan and bake or roast for 7-10 minutes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IHXZO_0gVApJVk00
Stir-fry VegetablesBy author--Bassey BY

No cooking experience is required. A stir-fry vegetable medley for dinner can work for many people, and It's an excellent meal for vegans and vegetarians.

Before you go

A stir-fry vegetable medley can be a side dish for lunch or dinner. It is a simple meal, and many people can prepare it. Children under ten need supervision from a parent or a nanny. Be creative and do what works with any vegetable or fruit you enjoy.

I recommend a personal Chef if you choose not to prepare your meal or don't have the time to cook. Check Google for your local personal Chef.

Feel free to hire a Personal Chef; some are less expensive.

"Help yourself grow."- BY

References

https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/nutritionsource/what-should-you-eat/vegetables-and-fruits/#:~:text=A%20diet%20rich%20in%20vegetables,help%20keep%20appetite%20in%20check.

https://www.health.com/nutrition/asparagus-health-benefits

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# easy dinner# health# vegans and vegetarians meal# lifestyle# simple dinner for a family

Comments / 2

Published by

Hey Friends, LMSW* Lifestyle consultant and wellness coach. A lifestyle writer helps you live healthier, happier, wiser, and wealthier. I create stories and recipes for us to learn how to live healthier, better life. I enjoy organizing, cooking, gardening, and investing. Please let me know how I can assist you.

Westchester County, NY
1477 followers

More from Bassey BY

Tarrytown, NY

Fiction series. Family secret: My dad is my mom's brother

Is he my uncle or what? Recently, my husband died of a drug overdose, and now my mom, Jena, shared a family secret . "The truth sets us free, but it first makes us miserable." - Sandra Wilson.

Read full story
69 comments
New York City, NY

Summer fun in New York City: Things to do

In summer, New York City is a bustling city filled with people. As the summer begins, many exciting events and activities will last until the wee hours of the morning. Be aware that NYC can become quite humid and hot, so make sure you drink plenty of water.

Read full story
1 comments
White Plains, NY

Caribbean Thyme Restaurant 51 Court St. White Plains, NY 10601

Caribbean Thyme Restaurant opens Monday through Sunday. Call (914) 368-8664 for summer hours. Caribbean Thyme Restaurant offers Caribbean food and is an excellent place for lunch and family dinner. They provide healthy meal options, gluten-free options, and easy parking. Also, they do catering for all occasions. Check their menu here.

Read full story

Orzo pasta with tomatoes and mushrooms

BY Recipe: Orzo pasta with tomatoes and mushroom. No cooking experience is required. Makes 4 servings. Prep time:15-20 minutes. Cook Time: 20 -25 minutes.Total time:35-45 minutes.

Read full story

Fiction series. Addiction secret: My parents’ gambling addiction is ruining my life

My family’s gambling addiction makes life unbearable for us, and now we are homeless. Do you have a gambling problem? Is your family like mine?. Addiction is a treatable disease, and treatment works. Seek treatment if gambling negatively affects your life.

Read full story
2 comments

The US Supreme Court overturns abortion law: why are we here today?

An opinion essay on abortion ban: Abortion is a controversial issue for its supporters and opponents. Why are we here now? Who makes the ban happens? Who benefits? Who suffers? What next?

Read full story
5 comments

Learn how to make dodo (fired plantain)

BY Recipe: Dodo. Dodo can work for kids, vegans, and vegetarians. No cooking experience is required. Plantain is a fruit and has many health benefits. Total time: 25-35minutes.

Read full story
6 comments

Caregivers: Managing your parents' feelings and yours

An opinion essay on Father's Day: Are you a caregiver for your parents? The first thing to remember is to take care of yourself. The second is to act as a caregiver, not as a parent or teacher to your older parents.

Read full story

Learn to make cabbage and pepper snacks

BY Recipe: Raw pepper and cabbage snacks. The two snacks are plant-based, inexpensive, and tasty snacks for adults and children. Cabbage and pepper snacks can work for kids. It is a good snack for vegans and vegetarians.

Read full story
15 comments
New Haven, CT

Fiction series: My parents' problem gambling is ruining my life

My family's problem gambling makes life unbearable for us. It sent my dad to jail, gave my mom a side job, and now we are homeless. My name is Katie, and here is my story. My family's problem with gambling makes life unbearable for us. It sent my dad to jail, gave my mom a side job, prostitution, and now we are homeless.

Read full story

Learn how to make banana corn cake

Banana corn cake recipe. No cooking experience is required. Banana corn cake is an inexpensive meal to make. Many people can prepare banana corn cake. Children under eight need supervision from a parent or nanny. The banana corn cake can work for vegans and vegetarians.

Read full story
6 comments
Sleepy Hollow, NY

Hudson Farmer & The Fish 11 River Street Sleepy Hollow, NY 10592

The Hudson Farmer & Fish restaurant at the Hudson River, Sleepy Hollow, NY. Ground Floor of The River House Condominiums--914-631-8380. The restaurant has indoor and outdoor services. For special events and The Farm Shop call 914-617-8380.

Read full story

Learn to make chicken with spinach stew

BY Recipe: Learn to prepare chicken with spinach stew. Vegans and vegetarians can subsitute chicken with cut mushrooms. No cooking experience is required. Instructions: No cooking experience is required.

Read full story
1 comments

Fiction: My secret visit to Heaven and Hell

My secret visit to these two places was unscheduled. Things got better in Hell than in Heaven the first time, but Hellfire let loose before I knew it. Learn more. My name is Paris, and I live in Hell.

Read full story
13 comments
White Plains, NY

White Plains Performing Arts Center, 11 City Pl, White Plains, NY 10601.

Are you looking for something to do this summer? White Plains Performing Arts Center has something for everyone. Location: WPPAC, 11 City Pl, White Plains, NY 10601.(914) 328-1600.

Read full story
2 comments

Do you need to lose a few pounds for a summer special event? Learn more.

Always consult with your family doctor before dieting or joining a gym. I believe maintaining a healthy weight is what we do every day. I believe maintaining a healthy weight is what we do every day. Learn more.

Read full story

Pasta and vegetable dinner

An excellent meal for vegans and vegetarians. Prep and cook time: 25 minutes. No experience is required. Makes 3 servings. Prep time:7-10 minutes. Cook Time: 13-15 minutes.Total time:20-25 minutes.

Read full story
2 comments
White Plains, NY

Addicted To Ink Tattoo & Piercing: 29 Court St, White Plains, NY 10601

Addicted To Ink White Plains studio is a clean and tasteful place for your tattoo, tattoo removal, and piercing. Call and arrange for booking and consultation: 914-231-6670. Addicted To InkTattoo & Piercing : 29 Court St., White Plains. NY 10601. Phone: (914) 231-6670 https://addictiveinktattoos.com/

Read full story

Shrimp, fruit, and vegetable stir fry

Here is a recipe for you to try. Prep and cooking time: 20 minutes. Are you working from home? Do you like cooking something new?. Make 2 servings. Prep time: 10 minutes. Cook time: 10 minutes. Total time: 20 minutes.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy