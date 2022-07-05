BY's Recipe: Stir-fry vegetable medley for dinner. No cooking experience is required. A stir-fry vegetable medley for dinner can work for many people and It's a great meal for vegans and vegetarians.

Makes 4 servings. Prep Time: 20 minutes. Cook Time:20- 30 minutes. Total Time: 40-50 minutes.

What you need

40-50 minutes,

Medium pan,

Medium pot or frypan,

Oven, stove, or microwave.

Required Ingredients

2 cups of cut asparagus,

1 cup of cut carrot,

2 small potatoes, sliced,

1 cup of chopped onions,

2 teaspoons of olive oil or butter.

Optional Ingredients

Salt or sugar to taste,

1 cup of chopped bell pepper,

Lemon juices to taste,

1/4 teaspoon of rosemary leaves.

Directions

Step 1.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees,

Cut or chop all your vegetables and fruits.

Step 2.

Check your oven and make sure it is preheated,

Place your chopped potatoes in the oven,

Bake for 10-15 minutes.

Step 3.

Use a medium pot or frypan,

Heat the olive oil for about 20 seconds,

Add the cut carrot and stir-fry for about 2 minutes,

Add the chopped onions and baked potatoes, and saute for a couple of minutes,

Add the cut asparagus and stir until they are softened for your taste.

Step 4.

Your meal is ready (see photo below),

Serve with cooked rice, wine, or water.

Step 5. For Microwave or Oven:

Combine the vegetables, oil, and salt. Stirring to mix properly,

Cover the bowl or pan and bake or roast for 7-10 minutes.

Before you go

A stir-fry vegetable medley can be a side dish for lunch or dinner. It is a simple meal, and many people can prepare it. Children under ten need supervision from a parent or a nanny. Be creative and do what works with any vegetable or fruit you enjoy.

I recommend a personal Chef if you choose not to prepare your meal or don't have the time to cook. Check Google for your local personal Chef.

Feel free to hire a Personal Chef; some are less expensive.

"Help yourself grow."- BY

