BY's Recipe: Stir-fry vegetable medley for dinner. No cooking experience is required. A stir-fry vegetable medley for dinner can work for many people and It's a great meal for vegans and vegetarians.
Makes 4 servings. Prep Time: 20 minutes. Cook Time:20- 30 minutes. Total Time: 40-50 minutes.
What you need
- 40-50 minutes,
- Medium pan,
- Medium pot or frypan,
- Oven, stove, or microwave.
Required Ingredients
- 2 cups of cut asparagus,
- 1 cup of cut carrot,
- 2 small potatoes, sliced,
- 1 cup of chopped onions,
- 2 teaspoons of olive oil or butter.
Optional Ingredients
- Salt or sugar to taste,
- 1 cup of chopped bell pepper,
- Lemon juices to taste,
- 1/4 teaspoon of rosemary leaves.
Directions
Step 1.
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees,
- Cut or chop all your vegetables and fruits.
Step 2.
- Check your oven and make sure it is preheated,
- Place your chopped potatoes in the oven,
- Bake for 10-15 minutes.
Step 3.
- Use a medium pot or frypan,
- Heat the olive oil for about 20 seconds,
- Add the cut carrot and stir-fry for about 2 minutes,
- Add the chopped onions and baked potatoes, and saute for a couple of minutes,
- Add the cut asparagus and stir until they are softened for your taste.
Step 4.
- Your meal is ready (see photo below),
- Serve with cooked rice, wine, or water.
Step 5. For Microwave or Oven:
- Combine the vegetables, oil, and salt. Stirring to mix properly,
- Cover the bowl or pan and bake or roast for 7-10 minutes.
Before you go
A stir-fry vegetable medley can be a side dish for lunch or dinner. It is a simple meal, and many people can prepare it. Children under ten need supervision from a parent or a nanny. Be creative and do what works with any vegetable or fruit you enjoy.
I recommend a personal Chef if you choose not to prepare your meal or don't have the time to cook. Check Google for your local personal Chef.
Feel free to hire a Personal Chef; some are less expensive.
"Help yourself grow."- BY
