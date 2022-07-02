New York City, NY

Summer fun in New York City: Things to do

In summer, New York City is a bustling city filled with people. As the summer begins, many exciting events and activities will last until the wee hours of the morning. Be aware that NYC can become quite humid and hot, so make sure you drink plenty of water.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TyjQH_0gT6GcQX00
NYCPierre Blaché

Welcome to New York City. We love NY and here are fun and inexpensive things to do and enjoy.

Governors Island

We consider it one of the most enjoyable summer activities in New York City. Summers are amazing on Governors Island, and you can get there cheaply by ferry — just take the ferry at the southern tip of Manhattan.

A vantage point like this one truly is the best place to observe the city of New York.

NYC Yankee Stadium

Are you here for the baseball game?

A renowned baseball team within the American sports culture, the NYC Yankees are sure to reveal the essence of the American sports culture and how much fun it creates worldwide.

You can tour the stadium to learn more about the American past-time, baseball.

Take a walk through nature and art at Little Island

The newest New York attraction, Little Island, is near Meatpacking District and High Line and is an exceptional place: 132 concrete stilts with tulips shaped like flowers spanning the Hudson River.

Apart from the view, you can also attend numerous events and art exhibitions (except on Tuesdays). Visit their event calendar for more information.

Get a taste of New York’s best ice cream

You are in for a fun time in NYC!

Over the past two decades, Sundaes & Cones has established itself as one of the most famous ice cream shops in New York. They have always had a loyal following of consumers lined up in long lines to try their new and innovative flavors.

Besides ice cream, they have made beautiful cakes for various occasions too—order cake for your birthday or wedding.

Have a great time in Central Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Azn4o_0gT6GcQX00
NYCLuis Dalvan

It is impossible to visit New York without visiting Central Park, the iconic green hub nestled in the middle of Manhattan.

Central Park Zoo’s wild residents are a favorite among families, and the grounds are great for picnics or horse carriage rides.

Tour the city on a hop-on hop-off bus

Are you ready to see the city live?

Get a chance to see NYC from your own perspective on a hop-on, hop-off bus tour. You can choose when and where to get off to see your favorite sights when convenient--Central Park, Wall Street, Lady Liberty, Brooklyn Bridge, and the Empire State Building are among the iconic locations you can easily access.

You can sit on the top deck to get the best views.

Smorgasburg Food Market

Are you hungry?

In New York City, Smorgasburg Food Market in Williamsburg is one of the best open-air food markets. It is a popular spot in the summer where people gather to eat, drink and enjoy the view of the Manhattan skyline along the East River.

Make sure you record your event if you are a tourist. Take out your camera and take photos.

There you go

The above are fun and cheap things to do in New York City. If you have the opportunity to visit them, be sure to have fun.

We love NY.

We love NY.

