Caribbean Thyme Restaurant 51 Court St. White Plains, NY 10601

Caribbean Thyme Restaurant opens Monday through Sunday. Call (914) 368-8664 for summer hours.
Caribbean Thyme Restaurant offers Caribbean food and is an excellent place for lunch and family dinner. They provide healthy meal options, gluten-free options, and easy parking. Also, they do catering for all occasions. Check their menu here.
What is Caribbean food?
According to Wikipedia,
" Caribbean cuisine is a fusion of African,[1] Creole, Cajun, Amerindian, European, Latin American, Indian/South Asian, Afghan, Middle Eastern, and Chinese. These traditions were brought from many different countries when they came to the Caribbean.[1] In addition, the population has created styles that are unique to the region."
The restaurant interior is clean, fresh, and tasteful. I think the White Plains location is an excellent place for lunch or dinner. The site is a stroll from government offices, the Westchester Mall, White Plains library, and a court complex.
You can order your favorite Caribbean food with delivery services ---Doordash and Uber Eat.
The restaurant is located in downtown White Plains with many parking lots. Parking fees range from free to 1.25 per hour. Download the WhitePlainsPark app for payment, or use credit/ debit cards and most meters accept coins.
The bus stop is on the next corner and about a two-minute drive or a 10-minute walk from the White Plains train station and White Plains Hospital.
