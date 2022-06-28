Orzo pasta with tomatoes and mushrooms

Bassey BY
BY Recipe: Orzo pasta with tomatoes and mushroom. No cooking experience is required.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfQS2_0gOWjyu600
Mushroom and TomatoesDana Tentis

Orzo pasta with tomatoes and mushrooms

Makes 4 servings. Prep time:15-20 minutes. Cook Time: 20 -25 minutes.Total time:35-45 minutes.

Greek Kritharaski Orzo pasta with tomatoes and mushrooms can work for many people. It is a simple meal for vegans and vegetarians. The meal is healthy, and anyone can prepare it. Children under ten need supervision from a parent or a nanny.

No cooking experience is required.

Orzo pasta with tomatoes and mushrooms can work for lunch or dinner. Please do what you want with it. Be creative and add your favorite spices, vegetables, meat, or flowers.

Required Ingredients

  • Two cups of Greek Kritharaski Orzo pasta or any pasta of choice (See photo below),
  • Two cups of cut mushrooms,
  • One medium-size can of chopped tomatoes or a cup of diced Roma tomatoes,
  • Two tablespoons of olive oil.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVOm1_0gOWjyu600
PastaBy the author-- BY

Optional ingredients

  • A cup of chopped onions,
  • Add salt or sugar to taste,
  • A cup of chopped bell pepper,
  • 1/4 teaspoon of curry or rosemary leaves,
  • Lemon juice to taste.

Instructions

Step 1.

  • Boil pasta for 7-10 minutes and side it aside,
  • Wash and dry the cut mushrooms,
  • Chop onion and tomatoes.

Step 2.

  • Clean your pot or frypan,
  • Add olive oil and heat for a few seconds,
  • Add cut mushroom and sauté for 4-5 minutes,
  • Add chopped onion and stir until tender for 1-2 minutes,
  • Add chopped tomatoes, salt, rosemary leaves, and others.

Step 3

  • Add boiled pasta,
  • Stir and cook for 2-3 minutes,
  • Slow-cook until the water dried up,
  • Your meal is ready (see photo below),
  • Serve with water or wine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SuUYi_0gOWjyu600
CoupleBy the author-- BY

Greek Kritharaski Orzo pasta with tomatoes and mushrooms is a simple meal for vegans and vegetarians.

Orzo pasta with tomatoes and mushrooms can work for lunch or dinner. Please do what you want with it. Be creative and add your favorite spices, vegetable, fruit, flowers, and meat.

Get good with your food.--BY

References

https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/foods/tomatoes

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7958531/#:~:text=Mushrooms%20are%20generally%20rich%20in,et%20al.%2C%202017).

