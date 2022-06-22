Learn how to make dodo (fired plantain)

BY Recipe: Dodo. Dodo can work for kids, vegans, and vegetarians. No cooking experience is required.
Plantain is a fruit and has many health benefits.
Prep time: 5-10 minutes.
Cook time: 20-25minutes.
Total time: 25-35minutes.
Servings: 4.
No cooking experience is required. Children under twelve need supervision from parents or a nanny.
Learn how to make dodo (fried plantain). Dodo can be prepared in two ways-- fry or bake.
What you need:
- 25-35 minutes,
- Kitchen knife,
- Fry pan or a medium pot.
Required ingredients
- Two large stacks of yellow plantains,
- Oil.
Optional ingredients
- Olive oil or butter,
- Salt or sugar to taste.
Instruction
Step 1.
- Wash your plantains and dry them with a paper towel,
- Remove the skin with a knife,
- Wash your hands,
- Slice or cut each plantain as you like (see the photo below). Be creative.
Step 2.
- Heat the oil for about a minute,
- Lower the heat and transfer your cut plantains to the oil (see the photo above),
- After a few minutes, flip them over,
- Repeat the process,
- Your dodo is ready (see the photo below).
Serve with water or soda.
Bake
- Follow step one above,
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees,
- Place your cut or whole plantains in the pan,
- Bake your sliced or whole plantain for15-20 minutes.
Microwave
- Bake 7-10 minutes for each patch.
Dodo can be a snack or a side dish for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Young children and teenagers love dodo. Be creative and do what works with this fruit.
