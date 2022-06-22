Learn how to make dodo (fired plantain)

Bassey BY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JNirB_0gHGPSLd00
Dodo. Fired PlantainBy the author-- BY

Plantain is a fruit and has many health benefits.

Prep time: 5-10 minutes.

Cook time: 20-25minutes.

Total time: 25-35minutes.

Servings: 4.

No cooking experience is required. Children under twelve need supervision from parents or a nanny.

Learn how to make dodo (fried plantain). Dodo can be prepared in two ways-- fry or bake.

What you need:

  • 25-35 minutes,
  • Kitchen knife,
  • Fry pan or a medium pot.

Required ingredients

  • Two large stacks of yellow plantains,
  • Oil.

Optional ingredients

  • Olive oil or butter,
  • Salt or sugar to taste.

Instruction

Step 1.

  • Wash your plantains and dry them with a paper towel,
  • Remove the skin with a knife,
  • Wash your hands,
  • Slice or cut each plantain as you like (see the photo below). Be creative.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lh54k_0gHGPSLd00
Sliced PlantainBy the author-- BY

Step 2.

  • Heat the oil for about a minute,
  • Lower the heat and transfer your cut plantains to the oil (see the photo above),
  • After a few minutes, flip them over,
  • Repeat the process,
  • Your dodo is ready (see the photo below).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r0XCD_0gHGPSLd00
Fried PlantainBy the author-- BY

Serve with water or soda.

Bake

  • Follow step one above,
  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees,
  • Place your cut or whole plantains in the pan,
  • Bake your sliced or whole plantain for15-20 minutes.

Microwave

  • Bake 7-10 minutes for each patch.

Dodo can be a snack or a side dish for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Young children and teenagers love dodo. Be creative and do what works with this fruit.

A personal Chef is recommended if you choose not to make your meal or don't have the time to cook. Check Google for your local personal Chef.

You can hire a Personal Chef, and some of them are less expensive.

"Help yourself grow."--BY

Reference

https://www.webmd.com/diet/health-benefits-plantains

