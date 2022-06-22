Learn how to make dodo (fired plantain)

BY Recipe: Dodo. Dodo can work for kids, vegans, and vegetarians. No cooking experience is required.

Dodo. Fired Plantain By the author-- BY

Plantain is a fruit and has many health benefits.

Prep time: 5-10 minutes.

Cook time: 20-25minutes.

Total time: 25-35minutes.

Servings: 4.

No cooking experience is required. Children under twelve need supervision from parents or a nanny.

Learn how to make dodo (fried plantain). Dodo can be prepared in two ways-- fry or bake.

What you need:

25-35 minutes,

Kitchen knife,

Fry pan or a medium pot.

Required ingredients

Two large stacks of yellow plantains,

Oil.

Optional ingredients

Olive oil or butter,

Salt or sugar to taste.

Instruction

Step 1.

Wash your plantains and dry them with a paper towel,

Remove the skin with a knife,

Wash your hands,

Slice or cut each plantain as you like (see the photo below). Be creative.

Sliced Plantain By the author-- BY

Step 2.

Heat the oil for about a minute,

Lower the heat and transfer your cut plantains to the oil (see the photo above),

After a few minutes, flip them over,

Repeat the process,

Your dodo is ready (see the photo below).

Fried Plantain By the author-- BY

Serve with water or soda.

Bake

Follow step one above,

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees,

Place your cut or whole plantains in the pan,

Bake your sliced or whole plantain for15-20 minutes.

Microwave

Bake 7-10 minutes for each patch.

Dodo can be a snack or a side dish for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Young children and teenagers love dodo. Be creative and do what works with this fruit.

Reference

