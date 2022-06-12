Fiction series: My parents' problem gambling is ruining my life

My family's problem gambling makes life unbearable for us. It sent my dad to jail, gave my mom a side job, and now we are homeless.

A young woman with a problem. Andrea Piacquadio

My name is Katie, and here is my story.

My family's problem with gambling makes life unbearable for us. It sent my dad to jail, gave my mom a side job, prostitution, and now we are homeless.

Problem gambling ruined my childhood, and now I am about to be homeless.

It seems I will have to drop out of college to support myself. My parents sat me down last night and told me our home is in foreclosure, and they have declared bankruptcy for the sixth time since I was born. I'm home for the summer and doing my first-year internship.

I'm nineteen, live in New Haven, CT, and this is how I must start my adult life. I have nothing right now to call a passed-on family asset. That is the onset of generational poverty unless I do something about it.

I couldn't sleep last night.

At the end of the month, we have to leave the house I have lived in all my life.

Gambling is our family secret.

My parents gambled, but no one knew about it because they inherited a massive estate from my maternal grandparents. Money was not a problem for them, and they gambled nonstop every weekend.

Sad.

I was born into gambling and have lived with gamblers my entire life. Once, my parents forgot me in a Las Vegas casino because they lost everything and forgot that they had a baby in the stroller.

How do I know?

I read it in an old newspaper. My parents were not charged because they had influence and a powerful attorney.

My teen years brought a lot of trouble to my family.

My dad stole money from his employers and served 13 months in jail. And my mom ruined her business and declared bankruptcy. The worst part is that she turned to high-end prostitution because of gambling.

My parent's biggest problem was that, while they were lying to others, they didn't know that they were lying to themselves.

They know how to get treatment for their addiction, but my parents choose not to do it. I think it's stupid pride, and they ruined my life.

What can I do now? Do you have any advice or suggestions for me?

To be continued.

Problem gambling is treatable and recovery works. Seek treatment if your gambling negatively affects your life.

The article was first published on another website.