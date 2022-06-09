Hudson Farmer & The Fish 11 River Street Sleepy Hollow, NY 10592

The Hudson Farmer & Fish restaurant at the Hudson River, Sleepy Hollow, NY. Ground Floor of The River House Condominiums--914-631-8380.

The restaurant has indoor and outdoor services. For special events and The Farm Shop call 914-617-8380.

The Hudson Farmer & Fish restaurant current hours:

Monday: 12pm-9pm.

Tuesday: CLOSED.

Wednesday & Thursday: 12pm-9pm.

Friday & Saturday: 12pm-10pm.

Sunday: 12pm-8pm.

Take out food available.

Location:

The Hudson Farmer & Fish is located at the Hudson River between Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, NY waterfront. The restaurant has indoor and outdoor services. The restaurant's signature is seafood but offers other food too. Check out the menu here.

Why is this place different from others?

Hudson River spectacular view,

Fine environment. It's a quiet side of the town for family dinner or a business lunch,

Fresh food from the local farm,

Seafood,

Tasteful food presentation,

A ten-minute drive from I 287, about a 30-50 minutes train ride from NYC, and a stroll from Tarrytown train station.

They have limited free parking.

Do you have a special event? The Hudson framer & fish get you cover, and they can take care of your need and want.

THE FARM SHOP IS OPEN:

Monday-Saturday 12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Sunday 11:30 am - 7:00 pm

Please call the Farm Shop at 914-617-8380 for more information and questions.

Are you looking for a restaurant for a special occasion? Hudson Farmer & The Fish is a good place for you to host a family dinner or business lunch. The Hudson River view is spectacular, and free walking and bike trail.

