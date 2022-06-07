Learn to make chicken with spinach stew

BY Recipe: Learn to prepare chicken with spinach stew. Vegans and vegetarians can subsitute chicken with cut mushrooms. No cooking experience is required.
Instructions: No cooking experience is required.
Makes: 4 servings,
Prep time: 7–10minutes,
Cook time: 10–15 minutes,
Total time: 17 -25 minutes.
Required ingredients
- Two cups of chopped spinach or any leaf of your choice,
- Chicken breast or any meat. Mushroom for vegans and vegetarians,
- 1/4cup of olive oil or one tablespoon of butter,
- A cup of chopped tomatoes,
- 1/4 cup of chopped onions.
Optional ingredients
- Shrimps,
- Salt or sugar to taste,
- Spices of your choice,
- Lemon juice to taste.
Instructions and Preparation
- Wash and clean your meat or mushrooms. I am using chicken breast and shrimp,
- Dry the meat with a paper towel,
- Cut or slice the meat
- Chop tomatoes and onions.
- Use a medium-size pot or frypan.
Step1.
- Heat the oil for about a few seconds,
- Add cut meat and stir-fry for about 4-5 minutes,
- Make sure the chicken or mushroom is done to your taste.
Step 2.
- Add chopped onions and tomatoes.
- Stir and slow cook for 3-5 minutes.
- Add any spices of your choice,
- Add spinach, and stir for about a minute. Lower the heat and slow cook for a few seconds.
- Your chicken and spinach dinner is ready ( see photo below).
Serve with rice, mashed potato, or beans. Feel free to share the recipe with your Personal Chef.
Takeaways
Cooking is an art. Cook the way that works for you and the ingredients you prefer. A personal Chef is recommended if you choose not to cook or don't have the time to cook. Check Google for your local personal Chef. And some of the Chefs' fees are lower than what we pay our hairstylist or nail technician.
"Help yourself grow."--BY
Comments / 1