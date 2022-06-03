Learn how to make banana corn cake

Banana corn cake recipe. No cooking experience is required.

Banana corn cake is a simple and inexpensive meal to make. Anyone can prepare banana corn cake. Children under eight need supervision from a parent or nanny. It is an excellent snack for vegans and vegetarians.

Banana corn cake is easy to make, and no cooking experience is required.

Makes: Eight servings,

Prep time: 7–10minues,

Baking Time: 25–30 minutes.

Required ingredients:

2 cups of cornflour,

Two sticks of small yellow bananas,

One cup of water.

Optional ingredients:

I/4 cup of olive oil,

2–3 eggs,

A cup of milk,

A teaspoon of baking soda,

Salt or sugar to taste,

Add your favorite spices.

What you need:

A food processor or any blender can work.

Oven

45 minutes

A bowl

A medium pan or disposable pan works too.

Step one:

Set your oven to 400 degree

Pour cornflour into your food processor or a simple blender.

Add oil, peeled banana, water, and eggs.

Step two:

Process all the ingredients or do it manually.

The mixture is ready.

Pour your mixture into the pan and bake for 25 to 30 minutes.

Your cake is ready. (see the photos).

Remember:

