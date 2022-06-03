Learn how to make banana corn cake

Banana corn cake recipe. No cooking experience is required.
BY Recipe: Banana corn cake
Banana corn cake is a simple and inexpensive meal to make. Anyone can prepare banana corn cake. Children under eight need supervision from a parent or nanny. It is an excellent snack for vegans and vegetarians.
Banana corn cake is easy to make, and no cooking experience is required.
Makes: Eight servings,
Prep time: 7–10minues,
Baking Time: 25–30 minutes.
Required ingredients:
- 2 cups of cornflour,
- Two sticks of small yellow bananas,
- One cup of water.
Optional ingredients:
- I/4 cup of olive oil,
- 2–3 eggs,
- A cup of milk,
- A teaspoon of baking soda,
- Salt or sugar to taste,
- Add your favorite spices.
What you need:
- A food processor or any blender can work.
- Oven
- 45 minutes
- A bowl
- A medium pan or disposable pan works too.
Step one:
- Set your oven to 400 degree
- Pour cornflour into your food processor or a simple blender.
- Add oil, peeled banana, water, and eggs.
Step two:
- Process all the ingredients or do it manually.
- The mixture is ready.
- Pour your mixture into the pan and bake for 25 to 30 minutes.
- Your cake is ready. (see the photos).
Remember:
