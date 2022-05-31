White Plains, NY

White Plains Performing Arts Center, 11 City Pl, White Plains, NY 10601.

Bassey BY

Are you looking for something to do this summer? White Plains Performing Arts Center has something for everyone. Location: WPPAC, 11 City Pl, White Plains, NY 10601.(914) 328-1600.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f9UAG_0fvg8uG400
people watching a playMatheus Viana

Location: White Plains Performing Arts Center, 11 City Pl, White Plains, NY 10601.(914) 328-1600.

The White Plains Performing Arts Center is a mini Broadway in Westchester, NY. It is an excellent place for you and your family to have fun and enjoy Broadway-caliber musicals.

What to expect and see:

Entertainment venue for classic and modern theater, concerts, dance, and other performing arts.Health and safety: Mask required.

Looking for something to do? WPPAC has exciting shows for families or a date night. Visit WPPAC website for tickets, a gift card, and a summer schedule.

Location:

White Plains City Center,

11 City Pl, White Plains, NY 10601.

Phone: (914) 328-1600.

Attire: Business casual.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32pA91_0fvg8uG400
WPPACBy the author-- BY

Things to know about the location:

WPPAC is centrally located in the City Center, White Plains, NY. Parking is available 24/7. Parking fees range from free to $1.25 per hour. You can download the Park White Plains app before heading to the Arts Center. Some parking meters accept US coins, bills, or credit/debit cards.

Are you looking for a great spot for weekend fun or a date night?

Check out WPPAC White Plains, NY--easy access by car, train, and bus. There is plenty of parking, and White Plains City Center is a three-minute walk from the Westchester shopping mall.

The bus stop is on the next corner and about a two-minute drive or a 15-minute walk from the White Plains train station and White Plains Hospital.

White Plains Performing Arts Center, 11 City Pl, White Plains, NY 10601.(914) 328-1600. Please call for more information.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# lifstyle# white plains city center# family events# what do to do in Westchester # summer events in white plains

Comments / 1

Published by

Hey Friends, LMSW* Lifestyle consultant and wellness coach. A lifestyle writer helps you live healthier, happier, wiser, and wealthier. I create stories and recipes for us to learn how to live healthier, better life. I enjoy organizing, cooking, gardening, and investing. Please let me know how I can assist you.

Westchester County, NY
419 followers

More from Bassey BY

Banana corn cake recipe

Banana corn cake recipe. No cooking experience is required. Banana corn cake is a simple and inexpensive meal to make. Anyone can prepare banana corn cake. Children under eight need supervision from a parent or nanny. It is an excellent snack for vegans and vegetarians.

Read full story

Do you need to lose a few pounds for a summer special event? Learn more.

Always consult with your family doctor before dieting or joining a gym. I believe maintaining a healthy weight is what we do every day. I believe maintaining a healthy weight is what we do every day. Learn more.

Read full story

Pasta and vegetable dinner

An excellent meal for vegans and vegetarians. Prep and cook time: 25 minutes. No experience is required. Makes 3 servings. Prep time:7-10 minutes. Cook Time: 13-15 minutes.Total time:20-25 minutes.

Read full story
2 comments
White Plains, NY

Addicted To Ink Tattoo & Piercing: 29 Court St, White Plains, NY 10601

Addicted To Ink White Plains studio is a clean and tasteful place for your tattoo, tattoo removal, and piercing. Call and arrange for booking and consultation: 914-231-6670. Addicted To InkTattoo & Piercing : 29 Court St., White Plains. NY 10601. Phone: (914) 231-6670 https://addictiveinktattoos.com/

Read full story

Mushroom stir-fry with tomatoes

No cooking experience is required. Makes 3 servings. Prep time:7-10 minutes. Cook Time: 13-15 minutes.Total time:20-25 minutes. Mushroom stir-fry with tomatoes can work for many people. It is a good meal for vegans and vegetarians. The meal is healthy, and anyone can prepare it. Children under eight need supervision from a parent or nanny.

Read full story
6 comments

Shrimp, fruit, and vegetable stir fry

Here is a recipe for you to try. Prep and cooking time: 20 minutes. Are you working from home? Do you like cooking something new?. Make 2 servings. Prep time: 10 minutes. Cook time: 10 minutes. Total time: 20 minutes.

Read full story
3 comments
White Plains, NY

Chillemi Shoe Repair: 95 Church Street White Plains, NY 10601

95 Church Street White Plains, NY 10601 is a new location, and it's about a two-minute walk from the former place. The shop repairs shoes, belts, hats, handbags, and clean leather jackets.

Read full story
Westchester County, NY

Learn the differences between cooperative and condominium apartments

Learn more about Co-ops and Condos apartments In Westchester, NY. Are you looking for an apartment to buy or invest in Westchester, NY?. There are two types of apartments for you to choose from, Co-ops or Condos. Also, in Westchester, NY, there are townhouses and two-four family homes, which have two to four apartments with an individual homeowner.

Read full story
White Plains, NY

Date Night: Muse Paintbar. 84 Mamaroneck Ave, White Plains, NY 10601

Are you looking for a great spot for weekend fun or a date night? Check out Muse Paintbar, White Plains, NY 10601 (888)608.6873. Muse Paintbar is a painting studio and a restaurant. The studio offers painting lessons and provides finger food, beer, and wine.

Read full story
White Plains, NY

ArtsWestchester: 31 Mamaroneck Ave, White Plains, NY10601

Arts in Westchester, NY. Visit Art gallery at 31 Mamaroneck Ave, White Plains, NY 10601 914) 428-4220. ArtsWestchester, White Plains, NY.By the author-- Bassey BY. Are you a lover of the arts? Are you an artist, or a donor, or a student, or a teacher of arts? Yes, or No. ArtsWestchester, NY, is a place for you and your family to visit this weekend. The Art gallery has everything for everyone.

Read full story
Elmsford, NY

The Goodwill NYNJ Store & Donation Center: 380 Saw Mill River Rd., Elmsford, NY 10523.

Goodwill Opens Monday -Sunday 10-6 pm. 914.356.7894. Your in-kind or cash donation creates jobs and provides services for people with disabilities. You can drop off your donation at any time without a receipt.

Read full story
1 comments

Gambling Is OK, And It Can Also Be A Serious Problem. Do You Gamble Too Much? Call or Text Now For Help 914.215.6440

Learn why gambling can become a serious problem for you, your family, and your community. Problem gambling hotline 1-800.874.3434 or Text now for help (914).215.6440. The American Psychiatric Association defines gambling disorder as it "involves repeated problematic gambling behavior that causes significant problems or distress. It is also called gambling addiction or compulsive gambling."

Read full story

Is Forgiveness Happiness & Freedom? Yes or NO. Forgiveness Is Not Always Easy. Learn More

You have the right to forgive or not to forgive yourself and others. Forgiveness takes time, energy, and it's something you can choose to do when you're ready. Keep and nourish good memory and destroy the bad ones.

Read full story
7 comments

Your Pet, Your Home: Learn and Understand Pets' Policy Before You Rent or Buy an Apartment

Ask questions and understand pets' regulations before you sign a lease or a contract for a new house or an apartment (townhouse, cooperative, or condominium)—tips for pet owners and property owners.

Read full story
1 comments
White Plains, NY

Coming Soon: Cravin Jamaican Cuisine 74 Mamaroneck Ave. White Plains, NY 10601

Cravin Jamaican Cuisine's second location is coming to White Plains, 74 Mamaroneck Ave, NY 10601. 914.358.5111. Cavin Jamaican Cuisine, White Plains, NYPhoto by the author-- BY.

Read full story
3 comments
Lake George, NY

Lake George, NY 12845: A Weekend Getaway For New Yorkers. A Great Place for A Family Road Trip.

Lake George, NY 12845 is a local vacation spot for New Yorkers. Lake George is great place for a family road trip and a short vacation. LG has amenties for you to host summer camp, birthday or graduation party, summer wedding, anniversary celebration, and baby or business shower.

Read full story
Valhalla, NY

The Kensico Dam Plaza Valhalla, NY: gym, hiking trail, & nature for your Memorial Day adventure

1 Bronx River Parkway, Valhalla, NY 10595. Hours: Open seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Kensico Dam Plaza is an open space for your weekend relaxation, family picnic, biking, and exercise. The Plaza is admission-free park and parking is free all day. It's a short drive from White Plains city center and a stroll from Valhalla, NY train station.

Read full story
8 comments

What is child abuse? Ways to prevent, recognize, report, and stop child abuse

What is child abuse, and what it's not? Practical examples of child abuse and how to prevent it. Research shows the number one treatment for child abuse is prevention. “I couldn't believe a four-year-old was doing dishes. He was standing on the stool, doing the dishes while his mom was talking to me.” Is this child abuse?

Read full story
White Plains, NY

The Best Westchester Steakhouse: Benjamin Steak House Westchester 610 Hartsdale Road, White Plains, NY 10607

Are you looking for a classic restaurant for your special occasion? Benjamin Steak House Westchester is an awesome place to have a birthday, graduation, anniversary, retirement, business lunch or dinner, or any private event.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy