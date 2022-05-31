White Plains Performing Arts Center, 11 City Pl, White Plains, NY 10601.

Are you looking for something to do this summer? White Plains Performing Arts Center has something for everyone. Location: WPPAC, 11 City Pl, White Plains, NY 10601.(914) 328-1600.

The White Plains Performing Arts Center is a mini Broadway in Westchester, NY. It is an excellent place for you and your family to have fun and enjoy Broadway-caliber musicals.

What to expect and see:

Entertainment venue for classic and modern theater, concerts, dance, and other performing arts.Health and safety: Mask required.

Looking for something to do? WPPAC has exciting shows for families or a date night. Visit WPPAC website for tickets, a gift card, and a summer schedule.

Attire: Business casual.

Things to know about the location:

WPPAC is centrally located in the City Center, White Plains, NY. Parking is available 24/7. Parking fees range from free to $1.25 per hour. You can download the Park White Plains app before heading to the Arts Center. Some parking meters accept US coins, bills, or credit/debit cards.

Are you looking for a great spot for weekend fun or a date night?

Check out WPPAC White Plains, NY--easy access by car, train, and bus. There is plenty of parking, and White Plains City Center is a three-minute walk from the Westchester shopping mall.

The bus stop is on the next corner and about a two-minute drive or a 15-minute walk from the White Plains train station and White Plains Hospital.

