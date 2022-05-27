Do you need to lose a few pounds for a summer special event? Learn more.

Bassey BY
Always consult with your family doctor before dieting or joining a gym. I believe maintaining a healthy weight is what we do every day.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uyhqL_0foYykRQ00
Woman runningNappy

I believe maintaining a healthy weight is what we do every day. Learn more.

You must eat less food and drink more water everyday for the best result.

This article is not for you if you have a severe illness.

Recently, a friend asked me for suggestions on losing seven pounds for her mother’s wedding, and I did my job as a friend. She reported back that my tips worked.

Now I am sharing what I shared with her.

Always consult with your family doctor before dieting or joining a gym.

Why do you want to lose weight fast?

No magic — when you have a reason for doing something, you can find ways to do it. Our goal tends to fail if we do not know the brilliant reason for our goal or choose not to work on it every day.

These five things can work, but you need to do and practice the tips every day.

I believe maintaining a healthy weight is what we do or do not do every day. However, do these five things consistently if you need to shed a few pounds before an event this summer.

Five tips

1. Write down why you want to lose one or twenty pounds. How would you feel about losing these pounds? Is it something you want for yourself or others?

2. Remove all junk food from your home. Delete all fast-food and Uber eat apps from your smartphone.

3. Drink warm water first thing in the morning and add fresh lemon juice if you prefer. Continue to drink water every hour until 11 am. Try to drink 8–10 cups of water daily.

4. Cook all your food for two weeks and remember to eat small portions. Eat protein-based breakfast by 11 am and plant-based food for dinner by 6 pm. If you are hungry in-between meals, drink water or chew sugarless gum.

5. Walk and read more and watch less TV.

Get good with your life.

