An excellent meal for vegans and vegetarians. Prep and cook time: 25 minutes. No experience is required.



Pasta and vegetable dinner

Makes 3 servings. Prep time:7-10 minutes. Cook Time: 13-15 minutes.Total time:20-25 minutes.

Pasta and veg dinner can work for everyone. It is a good meal for vegans and vegetarians. The meal is healthy, and anyone can prepare it. Children under eight need supervision from a parent or nanny.

Pasta and vegetable dinner can work for lunch or dinner. Please do what you want with it. Be creative and add your favorite spices, vegetable, fruit, or flowers.

No cooking experience is required.

Required Ingredients

2 cups of cooked pasta,

Chopped broccoli,

Chopped mushrooms ( beef, fish, or chicken),

One can of chopped tomatoes or a cup of diced fresh tomatoes,

Two tablespoons of olive oil,

A cup of chopped onions.

Optional ingredients

Add salt or sugar to taste,

A cup of chopped bell pepper,

1/4 teaspoon of curry or rosemary leaves,

Lemon juice to taste.

Instructions

Step. 1

Wash and chopped mushroom,

Use a medium pot or fry pan,

Add olive oil and heat for a few seconds,

Add cut mushroom and sauté for 3-5 minutes.

Step 2.

Add chopped onion and stir until tender for 2-3 minutes,

Add chopped tomatoes, salt, rosemary leaves, and others,

Add cooked pasta,

Stir and slow cook for 2-5 minutes.

Step 3

Your meal is ready (See photo below).

Serve with water, wine, or soda.

pasta and vegetable Dinner

