Addicted To Ink White Plains studio is a clean and tasteful place for your tattoo, tattoo removal, and piercing. Call and arrange for booking and consultation: 914-231-6670.

Tattooed man Andrea Piacquadio

Location:

Addicted To Ink Tattoo & Piercing : 29 Court St., White Plains. NY 10601. Phone: (914) 231-6670 https://addictiveinktattoos.com/

Opened:Tuesday to Sunday. Mondays: Closed

Addicted To Ink Tattoo & Piercing is located in downtown White Plains, NY. It is a few minutes from the White Plains train station and a stroll from the Bus stop and shopping mall, CVS, and restaurants. There are plenty of parking lots for your convenience. The parking per hour ranges from free to $1.25 per hour. Have your coins or download the WhitePlainPark app. Before you park your car, pay attention and read the instructions. A parking ticket is expensive in White Plains. NY.

Download the WhitePlainsPark app for payment, or use credit/ debit cards and most meters accept coins. This location is excellent, and the interior is clean, fresh, and tasteful.

The location is a stroll from government offices, a shopping mall, a library, and a court complex. The bus stop is on the next corner and about a two-minute drive or a 10-minute walk from the White Plains Hospital. And on Wednesdays, a few steps from Addicted To ink studio to White Plains Farmers' Market.

Addicted To Ink Tattoo and Piercing offers its service to adults only. No parents consent. You must be 18 to get a tattoo by the artists. The artists are professionals and friendly.