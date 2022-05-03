No cooking experience is required.

Mushroom and Tomatoes Pixabay

Mushroom stir-fry with tomatoes

Makes 3 servings. Prep time:7-10 minutes. Cook Time: 13-15 minutes.Total time:20-25 minutes.

Mushroom stir-fry with tomatoes can work for many people. It is a good meal for vegans and vegetarians. The meal is healthy, and anyone can prepare it. Children under eight need supervision from a parent or nanny.

No cooking experience is required.

Mushroom stir-fry with tomatoes can work for lunch or dinner. Please do what you want with it. Be creative and add your favorite spices, vegetable, fruit, or flowers,

Required Ingredients

One box of large cut mushrooms,

One can of chopped tomatoes or a cup of diced Roma tomatoes,

Two tablespoons of olive oil,

A cup of chopped onions.

Optional ingredients

Add salt or sugar to taste,

A cup of chopped bell pepper,

1/4 teaspoon of curry of rosemary leaves,

Lemon juice to taste.

Instructions

Step 1.

Wash and dry the cut mushroom,

Chop onion and tomatoes.

Use a medium pot or frypan.

Step 2.

Add olive oil and heat for a few seconds,

Add cut mushroom and sauté for 3-4 minutes .

Add chopped onion and stir until tender for 2-3 minutes.

Add chopped tomatoes, salt, rosemary leaves, and others.

Stir and cook for 2-3minutes.

Step 3

Slow-cook until the water dried up,

Your meal is ready (see photo below),

Save with bread, pasta, or rice.

Mushroom stir-fry with tomatoes is a simple meal for vegans and vegetarians.

Mushroom stir-fry with tomatoes By the author-- BY

Mushroom stir-fry with tomatoes can work for lunch or dinner. Please do what you want with it. Be creative and add your favorite spices, vegetable, fruit, or flowers.

Get good with your food.--BY