ArtsWestchester: 31 Mamaroneck Ave, White Plains, NY10601

Are you a lover of the arts? Are you an artist, or a donor, or a student, or a teacher of arts? Yes, or No. ArtsWestchester, NY, is a place for you and your family to visit this weekend. The Art gallery has everything for everyone.

City Center

31 Mamaroneck Ave, White Plains, NY 10601 914) 428-4220.

Hours:

Friday: 12–5 PM.

Saturday: 12–6 PM.

Sunday: 12–5 PM.

Monday and Tuesday: Closed.

Wednesday: 12–5 PM.

Thursday: 12–5 PM.

ArtsWestchester is centrally located in the City Center, White Plains, NY. Parking is available 24/7. Parking fees range from free to $1.25 per hour. You can download the Park White Plains app before you head to the Art gallery. Some parking meters accept US coins, bills, or credit/debit cards.

To avoid an expensive parking ticket or the City towing your car, always read instructions on each meter or parking lot before parking your car, motorcycle, or bicycle.

Things to know about ArtsWestchester:

ArtsWestchester is open to the public and offers community events for adults and children. Also, ArtsWestchester is "a cultural resource for artists, cultural organizations, and the entire Westchester community."

ArtsWestchester offers classes/courses in conjunction with Westchester Community College and partnerships with Westchester County for a public Arts exhibition and education.

"ArtsWestchester's mission statement to create an equitable, vibrant and sustainable Westchester County in which the arts are integral to and integrated into every facet of life."

ArtsWestchester offers community program:

" Young Adult Leadership Council engages young adults 17- 22 yrs. to meet twice monthly to plan, evaluate, attend, promote and develop ArtsWestchester teen programs, including the current Teen Tuesdays & Thursdays program, as well as learning careers and college readiness skills. To learn more, please visit here." "Teen Tuesdays & Thursdays is virtual! Youth ages 12 years old and up can participate in weekly, pre-recorded art-making videos hosted by a professional teaching artist. Learn to create original artwork using items commonly found in your home. Check out our playlist here." "ArtsMobile is back on the road visiting sites throughout the County! With funding from White Plains Hospital and Con Edison, the ArtsMobile offers free, hands-on arts experiences at events, festivals, and organizations led by professional teaching artists in the visual and performing arts. Please click here to find out what ArtsMobile activities are coming up."-- ArtsWestchester.

The location of ArtsWestchester is a piece of art. Chase Bank once occupied the building, and its interior speaks art. Take the time to move around the gallery-- enjoy!

