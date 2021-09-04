Valhalla, NY

The Kensico Dam Plaza Valhalla, NY: Gym, Hiking Trail, & Nature for Your Adventure

1 Bronx River Parkway, Valhalla, NY 10595. Hours: Open seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kensico Dam Plaza is an open space for your weekend relaxation, family picnic, biking, and exercise. The Plaza is admission-free park and parking is free all day. It's a short drive from White Plains city center and a stroll from Valhalla, NY train station.

The Westchester County government provides the history of the Kensico Dam as follows:

The Kensico Dam was built under the old dam that formed Lake Kensico, using stone taken from the adjacent Cranberry Lake Park. More electric power was applied for its creation than any other construction work for the Catskill water supply...The dam was completed in 1917. It is 307 feet high and 1,843 feet long and forms the Kensico reservoir. It was acquired as parkland in 1963 by the New York City Watershed Commission and remains the property of the New York City Department of Environmental Protection. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places as part of the Bronx River Parkway Reservation."

The Fit-Trail:

The free gym consists of many stations located along the trail in the same area. The good news is you don't need a gym instructor or an expert for instruction. Instruction is written in a simple language for you to follow. At the main entrance of the Kensico Dam, turn right to the Fit-Trail. First, make a left turn to park your car or bike.

The Rising Westchester County 9/11 Memorial:

The Kinesio Dam Plaza hosts a memorial for Westchester citizens who died on 09/11/2001. If you would like, visit the memorial site to learn more about the people killed on 09/11.

Nature Adventure:

The Kensico Dam Plaza houses nature everywhere. The nature around the Dam will take you on an adventure with excitement. For example, wood to explore, walking and hiking trail for self-reflection, benches for observation, and trees for admiration and investigation.

More information from the Westchester County park services:

  • "Restrooms: Main building and portable potties available daily 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. (open until 7 p.m. March through Nov.) all year except on Thanksgiving and Christmas.
  • County parks map & guide
  • Nature study.
  • Outdoor films.
  • Dogs: Must be leashed. Please pick up after your pets.
  • No dogs are allowed in picnic areas."

Kensico Dam Plaza is a nice place for an outdoor summer wedding or a family reunion. Call the park services for more information. 914.231.4033.

The Kensico Dam Plaza is well-maintained park for your enjoyment. Please pick up after your dog or you'll be ticketed. Westchester, NY public space violation's fine ranges from $200 to $500. Be wise.
References:
https://parks.westchestergov.com/kensico-dam-plaza
https://parks.westchestergov.com/images/stories/pdfs/2018YourMpGuideWEB.pdf
https://parks.westchestergov.com/2015-02-06-20-39-05/170-activities/1828-park-passes
Personal experience.

