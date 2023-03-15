Simple, Natural and Effective Remedies for Common Headaches

Photo byJonathan BorbaonUnsplash

Every year 45 million Americans suffer from headaches. Classifications can vary from migraine, cluster, sinus, or hormone headaches, all of which can present with other symptoms.

Of all the headaches though, tension type headaches (or TTH) are the most common; affecting approximately 70% of the population. Patients describe TTH as pressure or tightness, often like a band around the head, sometimes spreading into or from the neck.

While it may seem easier to reach for over-the-counter pain relievers like advil, motrin, or tylenol; tension type headaches may respond well to a range of natural remedies.

Common causes for headaches, including the tension type, include lack of sleep, dehydration, and mineral deficiencies. Here are some strategies to prevent these headaches, or treat them when they come on.

I think it goes without saying that proper sleep is the foundation for good health, and avoiding a variety of aches, including headaches. If you're struggling with sleep, that would be a key area to address and correct. Next, make sure you're staying well hydrated; drink a half ounce of water for every pound of body weight. If you weigh 180 lbs, aim for 90 ounces of water per day. This can vary based on level of activity, diet, etc. but works well as a general formula. Last, make sure you're getting enough Potassium and Magnesium from your diet, or supplementing these minerals.

One surprising headache remedy centers around essential oils. A 2015 review of published studies recommends applying Peppermint Oil to the temples and forehead to ease tension headaches. Massage in a couple drops to any tense areas. With Lavender Oil, the scent alone can ease headaches.

While headaches can be debilitating, you may have options outside traditional over the counter or prescription meds. These natural remedies come with studies which speak to their validity.

