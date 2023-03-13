The Latest Rankings of Obese and Overweight Cities in America

Bashar Salame

With March being a popular month for rankings and regions; WalletHub weighed in on the most overweight and obese metro areas in America.

For a long list of reasons, Americans struggle to maintain a healthy body weight. According to the NIH nearly 1 in 3 adults (30.7%) are overweight, and more than 2 in 5 adults (42.4%) are obese.

If we're looking at a national map, one region dominates the top ten. There's something about southern cooking. Taking the top spot is the south Texas metroplex of McAllen-Edinburg-Mission. As for the remaining top ten metros, three were in Tennessee (Memphis, Knoxville, Chattanooga), two were in Alabama (Mobile, Birmingham), while Jackson Mississippi, Little Rock Arkansas, Shreveport Louisiana, Birmingham Alabama, and Columbia South Carolina round off the top ten.

Overweight and obesity are calculated using a height to weight formula called the body mass index, a BMI over 25 is considered overweight, and over 30 is obese. WalletHub used three broad categories in calculating their rankings. Like their analysis on unhappiest cities, WalletHub commissioned six experts, most of whom hold PhDs in a health, nutrition, or wellness discipline.

They used figures for obese and overweight adults, teenagers, and children; health metrics including cholesterol levels, blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease; as well as what people were eating and how much they were moving. Areas with access to healthier foods, fruits, vegetables; and regions with public spaces promoting physical activity also scored better.

According to WalletHub; the costs of obesity-related medical treatment to approximately $190.2 billion a year. There's been a more concerted effort to tackle the obesity problem stateside. Hopefully we can eliminate the stigma around obesity, provide people with proper nutrition and fitness information, as well as necessary tools to properly treat health conditions.

