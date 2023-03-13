What Happens When Hospitals Start Declaring Bankruptcy?

Photo by Mat Napo on Unsplash

Some things seem inconceivable.Then they happen. And continue happening at an increasing rate. At that point they become normal, mundane even.

That’s where an increasing number of hospitals find themselves bleeding; financially in the red. A multitude of factors have pushed these institutions to the brink of insolvency. The Covid 19 pandemic certainly hasn’t helped.

Within major cities, even larger suburbs, hospital mergers and acquisitions were rising pre pandemic . After a bit of a lul these past couple years, they seem to be kicking back up again.

The larger a hospital system becomes, the more danger they pose to public health, in the event of a collapse. That’s not quite where we are, but we seem to be headed in that direction.

Our hospital systems are hemorrhaging money, coping with spiking expenses, cuts to reimbursement, and dealing with an older, sicker population.

Will this lead to an increase in hospital bankruptcies; and if so, what does that mean for the general public?

Wages and inflation

We’ve all seen and felt the effects of inflation. Nothing seems immune from price hikes. That includes medical supplies, drugs, and a host of other health related items which tend to rise even in a non-inflationary environment.

Adding insult to injury are the rising wages hospitals have to pay.

Here are just some of the lingering effects from the pandemic as they pertain to staffing. Doctors and nurses nearing retirement age choose to exit early . Those that remained were under heavy stress, and slowly, then quickly, even they began to leave .

Staffing shortage pushed hospitals to hire outside help in the form of travel nurses and doctors. These replacements demand two to three times the salary of staff clinicians. In some states, travel nurses collect north of $100/hour. I’m not suggesting they don’t deserve it, but balance sheets were certainly caught of guard.

Inflation, combined with higher wages, lead to spiking operational costs. The simplest way to offset expenses would be to increase revenue. At this point, even that well is running dry.

Shrinking revenues

During the pandemic, our federal government opened up the vault. They were throwing money around like a freshly minted celebrity in a nightclub. Hospitals were receiving payments for all things Covid related; diagnosis, treatment, deaths, it didn’t matter.

Those funds have dried up.

And while hospitals were busy seeing Covid patients, other procedures — including surgeries, chemo, radiation, and physical therapies — were delayed or canceled altogether. Collectively, this lead to decreased revenue across the board.

Unfortunately, in a profit driven health model, all of this matters.

The bottom line

You might be thinking, why should I care about hospital financials anyway? When it comes to healthcare — literal issues of life or death — awareness matters, and preparation is critical.

Hospitals are sounding the alarm. Here’s how the American Hospital Association breaks down the problem: “Sicker patients requiring longer lengths of stay than prior to the pandemic in 2019. While such cases are contributing to revenue increases, any gains are offset by higher care costs for treating patients with more severe conditions. Higher expenses, hospitals face increasing costs for labor, drugs, purchased services, personal protective equipment (PPE), and other medical and safety supplies needed to care for higher acuity patients. Fewer outpatient visits, which tend to have lower expenses and higher margins — continue to grow, but remain depressed compared to 2019 levels. They have yet to fully recover after plummeting with nationwide shutdowns and COVID-19…”

Digest that and consider this ; “Hospitals sending ‘distress flare’ after billions in projected 2022 losses.”

What’s the distress flare exactly?

An excerpt from the same article: “Even in the report’s optimistic model, more than half of all hospitals could end the year with negative margins, driven by an overall expected $135 billion increase in expenses this year and an $86 billion rise in labor costs alone.”

It’s certainly possible the government comes in to stabilize struggling hospital systems. We’re also likely to see closures, cuts, and reduced services as the way forward. Anyone who’s been to a hospital lately certainly has.

All the more reason to practice healthy habits, stay current on health screenings, and find options for care that don’t rely on one major hospital system.

