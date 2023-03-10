Wrestling Entertainment Would Like Real Gambling On Fixed Matches

Photo by Senad Palic on Unsplash

Don't call it fake; they prefer the term scripted.

Wrestling fans of a certain age know this all too well. We're watching a performance, entertainment, not necessarily a competition. In traditional sports, the outcome is unknown, as the old adage goes, "that's why they play the game." We can hope a certain team or player wins, but there is certainly a degree of doubt for all involved.

The argument for gambling on wrestling comes from another scripted performance. Advocates cite the Oscars, an event which gambling sites Draftkings and Fanduel allow for wagers on who will win certain categories. Wrestling would like to use the same approach.

CNBC's Alex Sherman breaks it down; "WWE is working with the accounting firm Ernst & Young to secure scripted match results in hopes it will convince regulators there’s no chance of results leaking to the public, said the people, who asked not to be named because the discussions are private."

This is an organization with a lengthy history when it comes to regulations.

The whole real or fake debate was sparked long ago. In an effort to dodge regulators and commissions centered around professional sports, WWE executives went on record conceding, it's all for show.

Here's Linda McMahon from her time as WWE executive Vice President; “Unlike professional boxers, professional wrestlers are not competing in contests where points are scored, and the winner determined, by potentially injurious blows struck at an opponent. Instead, like the skilled athletes you see in the circus or the Harlem Globetrotters, our athletes are well-conditioned professionals who are the best at what they do. And what they do is entertain people.”

The athletes are impressive, their injuries are real, and wrestling certainly can be entertaining. Can we take what's already scripted, or better yet a fixed match, and allow people to gamble on it?

More from CNBC; "WWE is targeting Michigan, Colorado and Indiana as potential states to pursue legalization."

What could possibly go wrong?

