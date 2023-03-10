Weight Loss Industry Embraces Trendy, Novel Prescription Drugs

Photo by Jon Ly on Unsplash

To stay relevant in today’s economy, not only must companies implement the latest tech, they need to identify and capitalize on emerging trends.

You can either innovate, create something novel, or improve on what someone else is already doing.

When you think of cutting edge, innovative companies, Weight Watchers isn’t exactly top of mind. The company is nearly 60 years old, in an industry riddled with one hit wonders.

Being around that long, they’ve certainly seen and experienced their fair share of change.

Jean Nidetch founded what became a global brand as a weight loss support group in Queens, New York. Her support group grew from 40 to 400 and was officially incorporated on May 16th, 1963. In 1966 Weight Watchers sold 1.5 million copies of their first cookbook.

It wasn't long before global conglomerates took notice.

HJ Heinz purchased Weight Watchers in 1978 for $71 Million. Weight Watchers was again purchased in 1999, this time by a European investment firm for $735 Million. Weight Watchers is now a publicly traded company.

Since its inception, Weight Watchers has always centered around managing calories, food choices, celebrity endorsements, etc. The past twenty years have seen highs and lows for the company. They’ve had a share price above $102 in June 2018, to less than $4 earlier this week.

The company hopes to change their fortunes, and the lives of members struggling with obesity, by riding the hottest trend in weight loss.

Through the acquisition of telehealth company Sequence for $106 Million , Weight Watchers looks to offer GLP 1 agonist drugs, including Ozempic and Wegovy.

If you’ve been on a popular social media platform lately, you’ve likely come across these drugs. Influencers, celebrities, and CEOs have all been touting results. Tesla’s Elon Musk, host Chelsea Handler, creator and model Remi Bade have all used the weight loss medications.

Then there are the images and videos — including the faces of those who’ve experiencing rapid weight loss — which have garnered hundreds of millions of views.

While the results are dramatic, we should all be mindful of potential side effects, as well as the unknowns pertaining to long term use. These drugs, initially intended for diabetics, have only recently been prescribed for weight loss.

This is all unchartered territory.

Ozempic, Wegovy, and other GLP-1 agonist drugs are usually taken once a week via injection. The drugs mimic glucagon like peptide (GLP 1), a hormone which stimulates insulin and decreases sugar in the bloodstream. They also slow down gastric emptying, making you feel fuller quicker, all of which leads to weight loss.

This isn’t exactly counting calories — we’re manipulating hormones here.

Hormones are among the strongest chemical mediators in our body. We’re talking the likes of testosterone, estrogen, cortisol, not exactly stuff to be casual with.

Weight Watchers is the largest provider in the weight loss space, with 4.5 million subscribers.

What sort of judgement or caution will the company, or their telehealth subsidiary practice? If you’re a Weight Watch subscriber, you’re obviously interested in weight loss. Will they prescribe the medication to anyone who asks for it?

We may just witness the largest clinical trial of a prescription medication to date.

Here’s hoping all goes well.

