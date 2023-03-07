New Study Finds Fewer Melanoma Cases in Those Taking Vitamin D

Photo by Fleur Kaan on Unsplash

If the supplement world had an award show, Vitamin D would absolutely clean house. This Vitamin, which is really a hormone, contributes to our health in so many ways.

Vitamin D plays an outsized role in immunity, one of many reasons it was so newsworthy during the pandemic. It helps our body absorb and retain calcium, both critical for a healthy musculoskeletal system. Vitamin D has also been studied for its effects on inflammation and cancer growth.

The later was of particular interest to dermatologists and researchers in Finland.

A new study from the University of Eastern Finland found: "Fewer cases of melanoma were observed among regular users of vitamin D supplements than among non-users. People taking vitamin D supplements regularly also had a considerably lower risk of skin cancer, according to estimates by experienced dermatologists. The study included nearly 500 people with an increased risk of skin cancer."

These findings are noteworthy for a number of reasons. Vitamin D levels are easily measured through lab tests, nonprescription supplementation is relatively available, and inexpensive.

Recommendations can vary across age groups, according to the Mayo Clinic: "1,000 to 2,000 IU per day of vitamin D from a supplement is generally safe, should help people achieve an adequate blood level of vitamin D, and may have additional health benefits."

Supplementation isn't our only option though. We can produce Vitamin D, from our skin, via safe levels of sun exposure. Which can also vary based on skin type, climate, and time of day.

Unlike water soluble vitamins, Vitamin D is fat soluble, excess amounts are not as easily excreted from the body.

While doctors and certified nutritionists may recommend higher dosages, I strongly advise a consultation before taking high dose supplements.

