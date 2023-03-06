The World's Most Expensive Drug Eyes Approval Stateside

Photo by Matt Antonioli on Unsplash

Ally Shaw was hit with the worst kind of news a parent could receive. Her two young daughters were diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder.

For her oldest daughter Nala, nothing could be done. Her disease would progress and she would be gone too soon.

Prognosis for her youngest though, could prove completely different.

The girls were diagnosed with Metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD), a group of disorders characterized by toxic buildup of fatty materials (sulfatides) in cells of the nervous system. In these disorders, a genetic mutation causes a deficiency in an enzyme (arylsulfatase A) critical in maintaining healthy nerve cells.

For patients born with MLD, the prognosis is very poor. Most children with the infantile form die by age 5. While bone marrow transplants can delay progression, there isn't a cure. Until now.

Nineteen month old Teddi Shaw qualified for a potentially life saving treatment.

A deal between The National Health System in the United Kingdom and Orchard Therapeutics provided Teddi's treatment with Libmeldy in the hope of curing her MLD.

Libmeldy's list price: $3.9 Million.

Libmeldy works by harvesting a patient's stem cells, reprograming them to correctly produce the (arylsulfatase A) enzyme, and injecting them back into the body. These stem cells, now healthy, can prevent toxic material from accumulating in the nervous system.

While it remains too early to declare Libmeldy a cure, the prognosis for Teddi looks promising thus far. She is showing no signs of MLD.

Currently, Libmeldy is not licenced in the United States. Orchard Therapeutics looks to change that through scheduled meetings with the FDA.

The most expensive drug approved in the United States belongs to Hemgenix; a $3.5 Million treatment for hemophilia B. Hemogenix was previously the most expensive drug on earth.

These drugs (or gene therapies) certainly come with a fare share of controversy, much of which centers around their multimillion dollar price tag.

How a public health system, let alone the large for profit American insurance model will address them remains to be seen.

Expect negotiations, and debate, well into the future.

If you enjoyed this article, please follow and subscribe for more!