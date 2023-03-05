Toxic Waste From Palestine Ohio Shipped As Far As Texas

Photo by Marko Mudrinic on Unsplash

After a second train derailment in Ohio; federal, state, and local officials were still processing hazardous waste removal efforts from the first.

According to press conferences, press releases and public comments, officials from both Michigan and Texas were blindsided by hazardous waste shipments to their respective states.

In a late February press conference, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said; "I and my team learned yesterday that [firefighting wastewater containing toxic chemicals] from East Palestine was going to be sent to Deer Park, which is one of the 34 cities in Harris County Texas, for disposal."

According to statements; Texas Molecular, the company processing the waste received a half a million gallons of firefighting water and will be receiving up to one-and-a-half million more gallons for around 2 million gallons total.

While Texas was processing water, U.S. Ecology Wayne Disposal, Inc. in Belleville, Michigan was receiving contaminated soil.

Michigan officials, like those in Texas, were initially unaware of the shipments. Here's Representative Debbie Dingell; "Nobody had really been given a heads up that they were coming here...” According to CNN reporting.

While Michigan put the brakes on shipments from Ohio; Bridge Magazine writes; Michigan stopped Ohio toxic waste last week, but we import waste every day.

Hazardous waste needs to be processed somewhere, shipping it to Texas doesn't seem like the best idea.

CNN reports: "Officials with the Environmental Protection Agency previously said they have approved the shipment of contaminated waste to two EPA-certified sites in Ohio: Heritage Thermal Services in East Liverpool and Vickery Environmental in Vickery. Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore said Monday two more sites—one in Ohio and one in Indiana -will also receive waste from the derailment scene."