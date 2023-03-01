Traditionally a Workout Supplement, Creatine May Also Relieve Headaches

Bashar Salame

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zjBxa_0l37pyQv00
Photo byScott WebbonUnsplash

When it comes to supplements, athletes set the bar.

Their constant pursuit to run faster, lift heavier, and improve skills have lead to breakthroughs in diet and nutrition.

That's where supplements come in. What can we take, in addition to our diet, to improve physique, performance, and overall health?

If you've been in a gym for any length of time, you've likely come across Creatine.

Creatine is an amino acid, building blocks for peptides and proteins, among other things. As a supplement, creatine has long been known to improve muscle metabolism, strength, and performance.

According to a growing body of evidence, Creatine Monohydrate may also help those suffering from migraines, as well as headaches caused by traumatic brain injury (concussions).

Creatine is not only stored in muscles, but brain tissue as well. Studies show creatine deficiency in the brain and central nervous system leads to impaired function. Dosage can vary, some nutritionists suggest a "loading phase" is needed for quicker results. Study guidelines for dosage varied based on diet, age and weight, with recommendations as high as 20 grams/day to 3 grams/day.

The authors also note the importance of sleep. During sleep, our body undergoes a nervous system cleansing through something called the Glymphatic System.

Please note, supplements will do little (if anything) for those who aren't getting proper rest, nutrition, and exercise. Supplements are exactly that, an addition or augmentation when healthy practices aren't achieving a desired effect.

It's also worth noting, some who supplement with Creatine have reported upset stomach or other intestinal issues. According to Mount Sinai and Mayo Clinic, creatine is generally safe. Those who are older, or have kidney conditions should seek the guidance of a professional.

As a general rule, I recommend consulting with a healthcare provider prior to using any supplement, including Creatine.

