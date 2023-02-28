The Appeal Behind "Chiro Videos", Why Some Report Relief When Watching

Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash

As a practicing chiropractor, no less than once a week, I find myself speaking to a patient — in person or over the phone — asking for what I call “the Youtube or Tik Tok special.”

Can you do that thing I’ve seen online?

That “thing” they’re referring to is a chiropractic adjustment, also called a spinal correction or manipulation. These prospective patients are seeking a very specific type and style of adjustment — one which produces audibly loud sounds released from the joints within the spine or body.

In many cases, chiropractors do utilize techniques that produce sound, similar to cracking one’s joints. In some cases, however, they do not.

The fact that these videos have become popular (viral even), garnering millions of views, is surprising.

It’s one thing to receive a spinal adjustment, but to watch it take place (over video, no less) and experience relief in doing so seems perplexing. You read that correctly: Some observers actually experience relaxation , pain relief even, by simply watching these videos.

After hearing these and similar stories, I decided to conduct my own research into Youtube’s addictive “crack” videos. What I found was both enlightening and surprising.

Many of the videos are nearly an hour long, some of them compilations, with different body parts being adjusted or manipulated. The practitioners who record them use sophisticated sound equipment, including microphones and amplifiers that ensure viewers hear every detail.

Certain videos also display times whereby specific manipulations or sounds occur. And I can’t forget to mention the comments — those might be the most entertaining and engaging of all.

The satisfying, relaxing sensation associated with observing chiropractic adjustments centers around yet another recent internet phenomenon, ASMR . Coined in 2010, ASMR stands for autonomous sensory meridian response, a tingling sensation beginning in the scalp and progressing down the spine, triggered by visual or auditory stimuli, creating a calming, almost sedative, effect.

Associated podcasts and video performances by ASMRtists have become an internet sensation in the years since. A 2015 study published in PeerJ suggests ASMR can improve mood and decrease pain through a variety of triggers, including whispering, personal attention, crisp sounds, and slow movements, all of which are prevalent in the popularized videos.

While I understand the motives behind viewership and the entertainment value practitioners are creating, at the end of the day, a chiropractic adjustment is a medical procedure. Although many patients will absolutely benefit from adjustments, these treatments are in no way a one-size-fits-all approach to pain and discomfort. What works for someone else may simply not work for you.

If watching these videos offers you relaxation, relief, or help falling asleep, by all means, enjoy them. Just know that no two people move quite the same way and adjustments are unique to both the person providing treatment and the one being treated.

If you enjoyed this article, please follow and subscribe for more!