A Simple, Effective Exercise For Improving Core Strength and Stability

If you’ve injured yourself exercising, it can quickly become discouraging.

That’s one of many reasons I look for exercises with many benefits, while minimizing injury risk.

That’s where planks come in. A simple plank is one of my favorite exercises, and one I regularly recommend to my patients.

In the world of fitness, I’ve come across remarkable techniques. Trainers constantly modify classic exercises, throw in modern movements, making them more novel and interesting. Newer machines regularly come to market increasingly targeting specific muscle groups.

It’s a dynamic industry, constantly evolving. What’s old is new, and what’s new is a variation on the old.

All of this can keep things fresh.

Avoiding injury is as important as keeping things new and exciting.

If you’re not familiar, let’s get you up to speed on the basic plank; and for the more adventurous, variations to keep it novel and challenging.

Perfect the basics

You’re likely familiar with the basic plank, pictured in this article. You can also do a more simplified version; toes and elbows. In this position, rather than your hands on the ground, you use the forearm to contact the floor. Your core muscles — abdominals, spinal extensors, upper glutes and hip flexors — are in static contraction.

You’re not moving, but your core muscles are working. You're simply holding this position for 10-60 seconds, depending on fitness level. That’s why this position and exercise tend to be safer than say squats or deadlifts.

If you’re looking to strengthen your back and avoid injuries, planks are a great way to do so.

If the standard plank is too simple, we can modify it.

Start in the position pictured in the article: From there, you can lift and point your right arm straight forward for a couple seconds, put it back down, then lift your left for a couple seconds, put it back down, and repeat five to ten times on each side.

If you find that movement simple to do, incorporate your legs into the movement: lift the opposite leg of the arm you raised (right arm/left leg) and do this back and forth. It’ll look like this:

Once you’ve perfected the static plank, you’ll find it easier to incorporate movements into that position.

If, for any reason, you find the exercises painful please discontinue. As always, before beginning an exercise program, talk to your health care provider to make sure it’s appropriate and safe for you and any health condition you may have.

I perform three sets of the above exercise, 10 times on each side, every other day; I also recommend them for a majority of my patients.

