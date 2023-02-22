A Science Backed Way to a Healthier Gut

There’s a strong link between a healthy gut and your body’s ability to fight off infection.

Strong might be understating it.

Some health professionals estimate eighty percent of our immune system is housed in our gut.

While these estimates can vary, assistant professor of pathology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine Dan Peterson puts it this way; “A huge proportion of your immune system is actually in your GI tract.”

Suffice it to say, a healthy gut is critical for a thriving, disease fighting, immune system. That’s no longer debatable.

What remains up for discussion is how exactly can we optimize our microbiome: What’s the best way to improve your gut health?

While clinical trials are somewhat mixed, a Stanford study provides some guidance. This clinical trial looked into two diets, and their effects on gut health and inflammation.

Fermented foods improve microbiome diversity

That was just one conclusion of the Stanford study. Fermented foods not only increased the variety of healthy intestinal bacteria, they also decreased inflammatory proteins.

Study participants in the experimental group consumed foods like kimchi, kombucha, kefir, and sauerkraut. Kimchi and sauerkraut are variations of fermented cabbage, kombucha is a fermented mushroom tea, and kefir is a type of yogurt. The control group simply ate a high fiber diet. Not the unhealthiest choice, but a good contrast for evaluation purposes.

Participants had baselines sampled prior to beginning either the high fiber diet or the fermented food diet; they then consumed their respective foods over a 10 week period, and retested. The group consuming fermented foods showed a decrease in 19 inflammatory proteins, along with improved immune cell regulation.

Subsequent testing also suggests a fermented food diet not only improves immune function and decreases inflammation, it also improved the diversity of intestinal bacteria. In previous studies, microbe diversity directly correlates with not only a healthier gut, but a healthier immune system as well.

Implementing these changes isn’t exactly difficult. You can start on your next trip to the supermarket.

Feeding into diversity

A healthy microbiome requires a healthy diet; preferably one that’s low in sugar and processed foods. You can’t simply introduce good bacteria into an unhealthy environment and expect them to make an impact. You have to change the environment first.

Pills will rarely solve this type of problem. Even if those pills contains billions of probiotics. And there’s certainly no shortage of pills on the market. While they may work for some, and have their share of fans out there, for most people fermented foods are a better place to start.

Adding some kimchi or sauerkraut with your lunch or dinner, having a probiotic drink like kefir or kombucha, will introduce healthy, beneficial bacteria into your system.

When adding fermented products, be sure they have little — if any — added sugar as this can take away from their positive effects. Certain chemicals or additives can also decrease the probiotic power of these foods.

Fermentation was developed as a method of preserving food, making it last longer without refrigeration. Fresh fermented foods might sound counterintuitive, but that’s the way to go; meaning homemade or locally sourced. Not necessarily an item that’s spent months to a year on a shelf.

Look for these types of fermented foods on your next trip to the grocery store. And you can begin seeing their benefits in weeks.

