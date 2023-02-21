An Intriguing Story Behind the Latest Detroit Mural

Detroit Club Apartments Mural Photo by Bashar Salame

My office sits across one of the largest residential buildings in Detroit. The imposing concrete structure facing me was built in 1981, consists of a 5-floor parking structure, topped by 23 floors of residential apartments.

Last summer, artists completed a large scale mural on the garage's five story facade. The mural details a whimsical story, an homage to the city's namesakes, mottos, its past and future.

Detroit has a long and storied history. The city was founded on July 24, 1701, when Antoine de La Mothe Cadillac, accompanied by approximately one hundred fellow Frenchmen and an additional one hundred Algonquian Indians, established Fort Pontchartrain du Detroit on a site that sits in downtown Detroit today.

Over the years, Detroit has gone by a number of names; The Motor City, Tigertown and Hockeytown, we move America and love our sports. We're also a musical city, being the birthplace of Techno and Motown. Detroit is also known for its two mottos; “Speramus Meliora” (“We hope for better things) and “Resurget Cineribus” (“It will rise from the ashes").

That's why I find the mural adorning the Detroit City Club Apartment garage so intriguing.

Within the many images, you get a strong sense of hope rising, water flowing, and music playing. You can find literal imagery representing the city; a tiger, guitar, and turntable. There appear to be curtains or drapes, a nod to Detroit's theatre culture perhaps. Signs of rebirth, spring, innovation and loving eyes, move you across the colorful facade.

If you find yourself on Washington Blvd, between Grand River and Clifford, the mural is impossible to miss.

I've searched the internet to find the artists, their vision, or meaning behind the work. I've yet to turn anything up. If you have any information, please post it in the comments - thanks for reading!

