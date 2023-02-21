The Most Prescribed Drug In America Could Use a Partner

Photo by Scott Webb on Unsplash

They’re amongst the most prescribed class of drugs in the world.

Across the globe, nearly 200 million people take a statin drug, with Lipitor being the single most prescribed drug in America.

Statins are designed to lower cholesterol. The thinking goes like this — high cholesterol leads to coronary artery disease, coronary artery disease leads to heart disease and heart attacks; the leading cause of death for both men and women in America is heart disease.

Johns Hopkins Health put it this way; “Statins help lower low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, also known as “bad” cholesterol, in the blood. They draw cholesterol out of plaque and stabilize plaque. Plaque is a waxy substance consisting mainly of cholesterol deposits that can build up within the walls of the arteries, interfering with blood flow to and from the heart and leading to heart attack and stroke.”

Statins do something else though. They can decrease or impair an enzyme muscles need to function properly called Coenzyme Q10. This may lead to some statin users experiencing muscle aches, pain, stiffness, or weakness.

Here’s UCLA health; “Some studies have shown that statins decrease the concentration of Coenzyme Q10 in both muscle tissue and in the bloodstream. The hypothesis is that, if you decrease the CoQ10 levels, you reduce the production of energy in muscle cells and they won’t function as well, leading to muscle aches, weakness or inflammation.”

It’s worth noting, clinical trials on CoQ10 and statins are somewhat lackluster. There are no large scale clinical trials with wide ranging, diverse groups of subjects. Most studies and reviews state there is no evidence to support CoQ10 use, but there’s no harm either.

Robert Ashley, MD, an internist and assistant professor of medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles has this advice; “My general thought on the matter is, if you have muscle symptoms with a statin, you should probably change the type of statin you’re getting. Some types, such as rosuvastatin and pravastatin, don’t concentrate in the muscles as much as others, causing fewer muscle problems.”

For those experiencing muscle aches, stiffness, or pain since taking a statin drug, adding a Coenzyme Q10 as a supplement may help alleviate these symptoms. In the few studies available, some subjects did experience improvement with supplementation.

If you are experiencing muscle aches, pains or stiffness, you should definitely consult the doctor who prescribed the medication. Some doctors or cardiologists may be unaware of the connection or disregard supplements altogether.

Ask about your options, including CoQ10, and see what your doctor has to say. Showing up to appointments armed with knowledge and information should improve your treatment plan and outcomes.

