The Science Behind Body Temperature; Staying Cool on a Warming Planet

Photo by Dynamic Wang on Unsplash

Every year, athletes the world over train and sweat in scorching environments in an effort to improve endurance, skills, or win a coveted roster spot.

While covering the struggle to land a professional football position, writer Hunter S. Thompson quoted legendary Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis , “Speed kills.” According to Davis, everything else in the game can be taught, but speed is a gift from God.

Speed may give athletes an edge over slower opponents, but it’s never killed anyone on the field of play. Heat, on the other hand, has. In increasingly competitive pursuits, on a warming planet, heat is killing more and more people every year.

According to scientists, extreme weather events are likely to become more frequent and intense as a result of climate change. Five million deaths globally are attributed to extreme temperatures, with nearly 37% of heat-related deaths directly tied to climate change.

Extreme cold claims more lives than extreme heat, but the balance is shifting, with heat-related deaths increasing.

While we can’t decrease outdoor temperatures in any meaningful way, managing our internal chore temperature is certainly possible. Body temperatures can vary— anywhere from 97 to 100 degrees Fahrenheit (36–38 degrees Celsius) — and still be within a normal range.

Everything from our environment, time of day, activity level, even what we’re eating or drinking can affect this variation. Temperatures rise early in the day, fall in the evening, increase with exercise, and vary slightly after a meal or a cup of coffee.

Keeping our temperature within a normal range is critical for systemic function, maintaining the integrity of tissues, cells, and enzymes. If our bodies get too hot, enzymes (which are heat sensitive) lose shape and function.

One process immediately affected by overheating has to do with muscle contraction. The inability to contract muscles, even if we’d like to, has to do with an enzyme called muscle pyruvate kinase , or MPK.

You need MPK to generate muscle contraction; body temperature two to three degrees above normal will cause this enzyme to lose shape and function. Those regularly exposed to heat, including firefighters, construction workers, and athletes, know this all too well.

Whether working outdoors on a summer day, going for a run, or running into a burning building, high body temperatures can be reached relatively quickly. The increasing frequency and intensity of heat waves aren’t helping either.

Luckily, we have three anatomical areas — with similar skin and vascular structures— well designed for regulating temperature. Understanding where they are and how they work can help lower body temperatures when things get hot.

Hands, face, feet

Humans have three distinct areas ideal for temperature transfer. They can keep our bodies cool through a concept called heat dumping. Composed of glabrous skin, lacking hair (for the most part), our face, palms of hands, and soles of feet are ideally suited for dumping heat. These areas consist of direct connections between small arteries and small veins — arteriovenous anastomoses, or AVAs — allowing for rapid heat exchange.

In studying overheating in athletes, construction workers, and firefighters, Craig Heller, Dennis Grahn, and colleagues from Stanford University discovered palm cooling worked best, and the results were staggering. By keeping core temperature in a proper range, athletes can do more repetitions, run faster, longer, and recover quicker.

Here’s how it works: A cooling glove worn by subjects, between given sets or while on a treadmill, was used to remove heat from the body at a given range without being so cold as to cause vasoconstriction. During three weeks of training, palm cooling increased work volume by 40% and up to 144% over six weeks.

Heller and Grahn came upon this method not through cooling the body but from warming patients after surgery. “We built a silly device, took it over to the recovery room, and lo and behold, it worked beyond our wildest imaginations,” Heller explained. “Whereas it was taking them hours to rewarm patients coming into the recovery room, we were doing it in eight, nine minutes.” Whether it’s heating or cooling, understanding heat transfer and how and where it occurs is essential for dealing with temperature extremes.

Keeping our cool

Those who live or work in frigid environments have long understood the importance of a good pair of boots, gloves, and ski masks. Trapping heat within these critical areas maintains core temperature.

Keeping bodies from overheating, for those unaccustomed to extreme heat, can be a little trickier. Ice, for example, is neither quick nor effective for cooling our body on a hot day. A byproduct of ice application is vasoconstriction, a process where the blood vessels shrink and can become inefficient for ideal heat exchange.

It’s best to use cool water (65–75 degrees Fahrenheit) or touch a surface cooler than the body temperature to your hands, face, or soles of the feet for 10–30 seconds initially and then extending the cooling for up to a minute.

You can also use a device like a cold metallic tube; bike manufacturers are working on cooling handles to help cyclists overcome heat and fatigue. Passing a cold bottle of water between hands, holding it for 10–30 seconds in each one, can lower body temperature as well.

An ideal temperature — cooler than the body but not cold enough to cause vasoconstriction — draws heat from our hands, face, or feet to lower core body temperature. As body heat increases, willpower decreases, a signal to reduce activity or avoid heat. Our best defense against overheating is to simply stop.

In July 2021, an unprecedented heat wave in the Pacific Northwest claimed hundreds of lives . Climate scientists believe we can expect more of the same unless drastic measures are taken to quell rising global temperatures.

In these types of conditions, staying cool and staying safe are one and the same. Understanding our body and how to supplement internal systems already in place is a good start.

