The Science Behind Body Temperature; Staying Cool on a Warming Planet

Bashar Salame

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z4Icr_0kt5ejxJ00
Photo byDynamic WangonUnsplash

Every year, athletes the world over train and sweat in scorching environments in an effort to improve endurance, skills, or win a coveted roster spot.

While covering the struggle to land a professional football position, writer Hunter S. Thompson quoted legendary Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis, “Speed kills.” According to Davis, everything else in the game can be taught, but speed is a gift from God.

Speed may give athletes an edge over slower opponents, but it’s never killed anyone on the field of play. Heat, on the other hand, has. In increasingly competitive pursuits, on a warming planet, heat is killing more and more people every year.

According to scientists, extreme weather events are likely to become more frequent and intense as a result of climate change. Five million deaths globally are attributed to extreme temperatures, with nearly 37% of heat-related deaths directly tied to climate change.

Extreme cold claims more lives than extreme heat, but the balance is shifting, with heat-related deaths increasing.

While we can’t decrease outdoor temperatures in any meaningful way, managing our internal chore temperature is certainly possible. Body temperatures can vary— anywhere from 97 to 100 degrees Fahrenheit (36–38 degrees Celsius) — and still be within a normal range.

Everything from our environment, time of day, activity level, even what we’re eating or drinking can affect this variation. Temperatures rise early in the day, fall in the evening, increase with exercise, and vary slightly after a meal or a cup of coffee.

Keeping our temperature within a normal range is critical for systemic function, maintaining the integrity of tissues, cells, and enzymes. If our bodies get too hot, enzymes (which are heat sensitive) lose shape and function.

One process immediately affected by overheating has to do with muscle contraction. The inability to contract muscles, even if we’d like to, has to do with an enzyme called muscle pyruvate kinase, or MPK.

You need MPK to generate muscle contraction; body temperature two to three degrees above normal will cause this enzyme to lose shape and function. Those regularly exposed to heat, including firefighters, construction workers, and athletes, know this all too well.

Whether working outdoors on a summer day, going for a run, or running into a burning building, high body temperatures can be reached relatively quickly. The increasing frequency and intensity of heat waves aren’t helping either.

Luckily, we have three anatomical areas — with similar skin and vascular structures— well designed for regulating temperature. Understanding where they are and how they work can help lower body temperatures when things get hot.

Hands, face, feet

Humans have three distinct areas ideal for temperature transfer. They can keep our bodies cool through a concept called heat dumping. Composed of glabrous skin, lacking hair (for the most part), our face, palms of hands, and soles of feet are ideally suited for dumping heat. These areas consist of direct connections between small arteries and small veins — arteriovenous anastomoses, or AVAs — allowing for rapid heat exchange.

In studying overheating in athletes, construction workers, and firefighters, Craig Heller, Dennis Grahn, and colleagues from Stanford University discovered palm cooling worked best, and the results were staggering. By keeping core temperature in a proper range, athletes can do more repetitions, run faster, longer, and recover quicker.

Here’s how it works: A cooling glove worn by subjects, between given sets or while on a treadmill, was used to remove heat from the body at a given range without being so cold as to cause vasoconstriction. During three weeks of training, palm cooling increased work volume by 40% and up to 144% over six weeks.

Heller and Grahn came upon this method not through cooling the body but from warming patients after surgery. “We built a silly device, took it over to the recovery room, and lo and behold, it worked beyond our wildest imaginations,” Heller explained. “Whereas it was taking them hours to rewarm patients coming into the recovery room, we were doing it in eight, nine minutes.” Whether it’s heating or cooling, understanding heat transfer and how and where it occurs is essential for dealing with temperature extremes.

Keeping our cool

Those who live or work in frigid environments have long understood the importance of a good pair of boots, gloves, and ski masks. Trapping heat within these critical areas maintains core temperature.

Keeping bodies from overheating, for those unaccustomed to extreme heat, can be a little trickier. Ice, for example, is neither quick nor effective for cooling our body on a hot day. A byproduct of ice application is vasoconstriction, a process where the blood vessels shrink and can become inefficient for ideal heat exchange.

It’s best to use cool water (65–75 degrees Fahrenheit) or touch a surface cooler than the body temperature to your hands, face, or soles of the feet for 10–30 seconds initially and then extending the cooling for up to a minute.

You can also use a device like a cold metallic tube; bike manufacturers are working on cooling handles to help cyclists overcome heat and fatigue. Passing a cold bottle of water between hands, holding it for 10–30 seconds in each one, can lower body temperature as well.

An ideal temperature — cooler than the body but not cold enough to cause vasoconstriction — draws heat from our hands, face, or feet to lower core body temperature. As body heat increases, willpower decreases, a signal to reduce activity or avoid heat. Our best defense against overheating is to simply stop.

In July 2021, an unprecedented heat wave in the Pacific Northwest claimed hundreds of lives. Climate scientists believe we can expect more of the same unless drastic measures are taken to quell rising global temperatures.

In these types of conditions, staying cool and staying safe are one and the same. Understanding our body and how to supplement internal systems already in place is a good start.

If you enjoyed this article, follow and subscribe!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# weather# lifestyle# global warming# climate change# health

Comments / 1

Published by

Health * Humor * Cultural Commentary * From 'The Paris of the Middle East' → To 'The Paris of the Midwest'

Detroit, MI
2K followers

More from Bashar Salame

Two Exercises to Boost Healthy Testosterone Levels

Outside the confines of bodybuilding or weight lifting, testosterone tends to be vilified. More often than not, the hormone is associated with undesirable character traits including irritability, a short temper, anger, even rage.

Read full story
10 comments

If Telehealth is the Future, the Largest Provider Can't Keep Losing Money

The past three years have been, in many ways, unprecedented. A pandemic changed, or accelerated the rate of change, in all aspects of life. How we work, communicate, entertain; our interactions with a wide range of services and professions have changed.

Read full story

A Science Backed Way to a Healthier Gut

There’s a strong link between a healthy gut and your body’s ability to fight off infection. Strong might be understating it. Some health professionals estimate eighty percent of our immune system is housed in our gut.

Read full story
4 comments
Detroit, MI

An Intriguing Story Behind the Latest Detroit Mural

Detroit Club Apartments MuralPhoto byBashar Salame. My office sits across one of the largest residential buildings in Detroit. The imposing concrete structure facing me was built in 1981, consists of a 5-floor parking structure, topped by 23 floors of residential apartments.

Read full story

The Most Prescribed Drug In America Could Use a Partner

They’re amongst the most prescribed class of drugs in the world. Across the globe, nearly 200 million people take a statin drug, with Lipitor being the single most prescribed drug in America.

Read full story
3 comments
Detroit, MI

The Three Most Expensive Apartments in Detroit

As far as big cities go, Detroit ranks amongst the most affordable when it comes to housing. Even in terms of high end real estate, the types of places reserved for athletes, celebrities, and CEOs, Detroit's considered a bargain.

Read full story
1 comments

Big Pharma Makes Headlines for the Wrong Reasons (Again)

They're the most hated industry in America. Collectively we've come to call them Big Pharma. The term lumps the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world into a single entity.

Read full story
1 comments

Weight Loss in a Bottle, Does Berberine Make the Cut?

It’s been touted as the latest and greatest supplement; with promises of managing blood sugar, weight loss, and improving metabolism. I’ve heard it called “the poor man’s metformin”. Metformin though, isn’t all that expensive; 60 tablets will set you back about $25. Weight loss wonder drugs Wegovy and Ozempic on the other hand can cost thousands.

Read full story
19 comments

Is the $35 Billion Spent on Supplements Worth it?

Like everything else in our culture, the debate over vitamins is a polarizing one. For every healthcare professional singing their praises, you can find another claiming supplements to be a colossal waste of money.

Read full story

Earthquake Relief, the Devastation and Donations

Those with ties to the region, or anyone with an ounce of humanity, have likely come across the devastation caused by the strongest earthquake to hit Turkey in nearly a century. The 7.t magnitude quake also impacted parts of Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, and Palestine.

Read full story

How to Avoid, Reduce, Even Eliminate Medical Debt

Without fail, the person on the other end of the phone would always ask the same question: How much can you pay?. The calls came from Oakwood Hospital, despite what she was doing at the time, my mother spoke to them and came to a resolution.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

A Historic Wall Stands Alone in the Motor City

In the case of buildings, through demolition. They may live on in stories or photos; slowly but surely though, their memory fades. Out of sight - out of mind. That's what makes what remains of the Fine Arts Building so unique.

Read full story
7 comments

Life Enhancing Benefits of a Healthy Gut

If anyone should be proud of their poop, it’s the Hadza tribe of northern Tanzania. Among the last remaining hunter-gatherers, the 1,300 member Hadza are believed to have the healthiest gut bacteria on earth.

Read full story

Bending Time - Are Your Days Dragging On or Flying By?

In his famous thought experiment, a 16-year-old Albert Einstein imagined what it would be like to travel as fast as a beam of light. If he rode alongside, traveling at light speed, he wrote, “I should observe such a beam of light as an electromagnetic field at rest.” For the observer, in this case Einstein, time itself would slow down. This, among other thoughts, would lead Einstein to theorize about how time is relative. Time and speed have an inverse relationship — should you find yourself approaching the speed of light, you’ll note that time slows down.

Read full story
1 comments

Back Pain Dominates Our Modern World

Four out of five - That’s the number of Americans who experience back pain at some point in their lives. It’s theleading cause of disability around the world among adults, second only to infections as a reason for seeking treatment.

Read full story
1 comments

The Origin Story Behind an Extremely Popular and Beneficial Supplement

In the early 20th century, children in the United Kingdom were experiencing high incidents of a developmental disorder. Rickets, a condition affecting bone growth and strength, was so prevalent it came to be known as “the English Disease.”

Read full story

For Those Struggling to Sleep, There are Supplements Other Than Melatonin

One of the more interesting things about working with nutrition has to be the products. Patients love to bring in all sorts of bottles to my office and ask: ‘What are your thoughts on this?’ As they pass me some version of a nutritional supplement.

Read full story
65 comments

The Daunting Task to Remove Forever Chemicals From Our Environment

I first heard the acronym PFAS from a friend looking for a lakefront property. Living in metro Detroit, searching for a side hustle, he was hoping to purchase and renovate a lakeside cottage into an income property.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Motor City Receives $25 Million Grant to Curb High Rate of Traffic Fatalities

It's become a national problem. Traffic accidents, and fatalities are on the rise. Some areas pose a greater risk. According to The Department of Transportation, Detroit is one such area in need of attention.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy