Weight Loss in a Bottle, Does Berberine Make the Cut?

Bashar Salame

Photo byHuha Inc.onUnsplash

It’s been touted as the latest and greatest supplement; with promises of managing blood sugar, weight loss, and improving metabolism.

I’ve heard it called “the poor man’s metformin”. Metformin though, isn’t all that expensive; 60 tablets will set you back about $25. Weight loss wonder drugs Wegovy and Ozempic on the other hand can cost thousands.

The latest supplement on the weight loss scene is Berberine. Not the most provocative name, and when you’re trying to sell a relatively unknown supplement, you have to peak interest. That's why it's often compared to well established products.

Selling Berberine shouldn’t be too difficult though. This supplement, while not universally known, will likely be soon. It’s efficacy and mechanism of action are becoming hard to ignore.

What is Berberine?

The simple answer; Berberine is an alkaloid, a plant compound extracted from a group of shrubs called Berberis. Alkaloids can vary greatly. Morphine, for example, is an alkaloid, so is atropine. While morphine and atropine are powerful drugs with sedative qualities, Berberine acts differently.

When you take Berberine, it travels from the gut, into the bloodstream and acts on cells directly. The mechanism of action has to do with activating an enzyme called AMP Kinase — the energy censor of the cell — thereby improving metabolism.

Converting food — from glucose (sugar) in this case — to energy, is metabolism in a nutshell. This enzyme activation is one way berberine effects our metabolism, and in so doing, helps with things like blood glucose levels, energy, and potentially, weight loss. In fact, berberine has been tested on type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure, with some eye popping results.

In one study, 116 type 2 diabetic patients with dyslipidemia were randomly assigned to receive 1 gram of berberine daily, or a placebo for 3 months. The berberine group demonstrated a 20 percent reduction in fasting blood sugar, from 7.0 to 5.6 mmol/L. This reduction is comparable to going from a diabetic state, to normal levels.

In a much larger, meta analysis of twenty-seven randomized controlled clinical trials — which included 2569 patients — found Berberine has comparable therapeutic effects (with commonly prescribed oral drugs) on type 2 diabetes mellitus, hyperlipidemia and hypertension with no serious side effect.

Talk about impressive. The meta analysis revealed; Berberine not only helped control blood sugar, but it lowered cholesterol and blood pressure as well.

In another study which evaluated the efficacy of Berberine for weight loss, obese subjects were given 500 mg orally, three times a day, for twelve weeks. The treatment resulted in an average weight loss of 5 pounds per subject, as well as significantly reduced blood lipid levels; 23% decrease of triglyceride and 12.2% decrease of cholesterol levels. Lowering cholesterol suggest berberine may also help decrease heart disease risk.

All significant findings, heart disease remains the primary cause of mortality in the united states, and obesity a leading comorbidity.

As always, ask a healthcare professional

Too often, I come across patients taking supplements which their primary care doctor is unaware of.

Some supplements, berberine amongst them, can be as powerful as prescriptions. For this reason, prior to taking any such supplement, it’s best to discuss use with the person responsible for prescribing medications.

If you happen to be on taking any medication — specifically glucose, cholesterol, or blood pressure lowering drugs — your doctor should monitor and adjust accordingly.

While studies show no serious side effects, it’s important to remember clinical trials are conducted by medical professionals to ensure there are no contraindications or negative interactions for the compound being studied.

It’s definitely refreshing to see and read studies on natural compounds and not simply synthetic drugs.

Nature’s pharmacy is proving increasingly effective.

