The Latest, More Aggressive Guidelines for Tackling Childhood Obesity

Photo by Margaret Weir on Unsplash

With the polarization of our culture and increased vitriol on a host of issues, the conversation around health generally and obesity specifically has become equally contentious.

Consider these two extremes: On one end you have - embrace who you are and don't change a thing, body positivity, big is beautiful, etc. On the other - you are slowly killing yourself and inviting a lifetime of preventable diseases.

Yes, this now qualifies as civil discourse in America. Extreme ends of the spectrum shouting past each other, while completely ignoring those who have dedicated their lives to understanding and addressing maladies.

Sure, obesity can be a difficult issue for adults to acknowledge and discuss, even more so when it comes to our children. Among preventable health conditions though, it shouldn't be stigmatized nor ignored.

Here's what the statistic say pertaining to childhood obesity. From 2017-2020, obesity rates for children and adolescents aged 2-19 years stood at nearly 20%. We also know those figures increased during the pandemic.

Regardless of where you fall in this debate, let us first acknowledge this: What we're doing isn't working. Over the last couple decades, obesity rates among children and adults alike have continued to increase.

Enter The American Academy of Pediatrics with their latest, more aggressive interventions to address childhood obesity.

According to the Academy's guidelines, best practices outside of surgery or medication for children six and older is a referral to Intensive Health Behavior and Lifestyle Treatment (IHBLT). This intervention groups a host of disciplines specializing in exercise, nutrition, and social work. These specialists address food preparation, dietary choices, physical activity, and administer programs for underprivileged children.

The Pediatricians also acknowledge behavior and lifestyle treatment alone may not be enough.

That's where the controversy arises.

For children twelve and older, the Academy recommends discussing weight loss medication, even bariatric surgery with your child's pediatrician. Some of the latest weight loss drugs include semaglutides Ozempic and Wegovy, both of which are increasingly popular among influencers, CEOs, and celebrities.

As a parent, I would certainly exhaust all non pharmacological options prior to considering medication or surgery. In their current, one time monthly injectable forms, Ozempic was approved in 2017 and Wegovy less than two years ago. Needless to say, a little time to parce long term effects are in order, especially for children.

The report does highlight the critical importance of acknowledging and addressing obesity. Ignoring or hoping children simply outgrow it is ill advised. Long term, obesity often leads to more serious health problems, including diabetes, heart disease, even certain types of cancer.

Those caring for an obese child should treat this as they would any other health condition, be it asthma, or eczema. Talk to specialists, including pediatricians, nutritionists, health and fitness specialists. Obesity is not merely caused by poor nutrition or lack of movement. There are a host of factors, including socioeconomic, physical, and emotional stress. Addressing them all is not a solo mission. It really does take a village.

Welcome to the healthcare discussion in the digital age.

Once a private matter between individuals and doctors, now a full scale culture war.

The more we share of ourselves and lives publicly, the likelier we are to receive inappropriate feedback and criticism from complete strangers.

Ignore the trolls and comments; but be mindful of your health, and that of any minor(s) you're responsible for.

If you enjoyed this article, follow and subscribe! Medium; https://medium.com/@basharsalame Twitter; https://twitter.com/Detroitchiro