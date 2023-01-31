The Latest, More Aggressive Guidelines for Tackling Childhood Obesity

Bashar Salame

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TJwGb_0kXj0jhD00
Photo byMargaret WeironUnsplash

With the polarization of our culture and increased vitriol on a host of issues, the conversation around health generally and obesity specifically has become equally contentious.

Consider these two extremes: On one end you have - embrace who you are and don't change a thing, body positivity, big is beautiful, etc. On the other - you are slowly killing yourself and inviting a lifetime of preventable diseases.

Yes, this now qualifies as civil discourse in America. Extreme ends of the spectrum shouting past each other, while completely ignoring those who have dedicated their lives to understanding and addressing maladies.

Sure, obesity can be a difficult issue for adults to acknowledge and discuss, even more so when it comes to our children. Among preventable health conditions though, it shouldn't be stigmatized nor ignored.

Here's what the statistic say pertaining to childhood obesity. From 2017-2020, obesity rates for children and adolescents aged 2-19 years stood at nearly 20%. We also know those figures increased during the pandemic.

Regardless of where you fall in this debate, let us first acknowledge this: What we're doing isn't working. Over the last couple decades, obesity rates among children and adults alike have continued to increase.

Enter The American Academy of Pediatrics with their latest, more aggressive interventions to address childhood obesity.

According to the Academy's guidelines, best practices outside of surgery or medication for children six and older is a referral to Intensive Health Behavior and Lifestyle Treatment (IHBLT). This intervention groups a host of disciplines specializing in exercise, nutrition, and social work. These specialists address food preparation, dietary choices, physical activity, and administer programs for underprivileged children.

The Pediatricians also acknowledge behavior and lifestyle treatment alone may not be enough.

That's where the controversy arises.

For children twelve and older, the Academy recommends discussing weight loss medication, even bariatric surgery with your child's pediatrician. Some of the latest weight loss drugs include semaglutides Ozempic and Wegovy, both of which are increasingly popular among influencers, CEOs, and celebrities.

As a parent, I would certainly exhaust all non pharmacological options prior to considering medication or surgery. In their current, one time monthly injectable forms, Ozempic was approved in 2017 and Wegovy less than two years ago. Needless to say, a little time to parce long term effects are in order, especially for children.

The report does highlight the critical importance of acknowledging and addressing obesity. Ignoring or hoping children simply outgrow it is ill advised. Long term, obesity often leads to more serious health problems, including diabetes, heart disease, even certain types of cancer.

Those caring for an obese child should treat this as they would any other health condition, be it asthma, or eczema. Talk to specialists, including pediatricians, nutritionists, health and fitness specialists. Obesity is not merely caused by poor nutrition or lack of movement. There are a host of factors, including socioeconomic, physical, and emotional stress. Addressing them all is not a solo mission. It really does take a village.

Welcome to the healthcare discussion in the digital age.

Once a private matter between individuals and doctors, now a full scale culture war.

The more we share of ourselves and lives publicly, the likelier we are to receive inappropriate feedback and criticism from complete strangers.

Ignore the trolls and comments; but be mindful of your health, and that of any minor(s) you're responsible for.

If you enjoyed this article, follow and subscribe! Medium; https://medium.com/@basharsalame Twitter; https://twitter.com/Detroitchiro

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# parenting# children# obesity# health# weightloss

Comments / 0

Published by

Health * Humor * Cultural Commentary * From 'The Paris of the Middle East' → To 'The Paris of the Midwest'

Detroit, MI
1K followers

More from Bashar Salame

The Daunting Task to Remove Forever Chemicals From Our Environment

I first heard the acronym PFAS from a friend looking for a lakefront property. Living in metro Detroit, searching for a side hustle, he was hoping to purchase and renovate a lakeside cottage into an income property.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Motor City Receives $25 Million Grant to Curb High Rate of Traffic Fatalities

It's become a national problem. Traffic accidents, and fatalities are on the rise. Some areas pose a greater risk. According to The Department of Transportation, Detroit is one such area in need of attention.

Read full story
9 comments

Looking for an Edge, Athletes, Celebrities, and Biohackers Turn to These Molecules

Our bodies are very particular, they thrive through a delicate balance. Any attempts to manipulate our system are usually met with unintended consequences. Cells, tissues, and organs work to maintain specific ranges. Taking synthetic compounds— be they prescribed or otherwise — can affect equilibrium.

Read full story

An Unexpected Predictor for Longevity

For centuries, explorers scoured the earth for this mythical legend. One man, Ponce de Leon, became synonymous with it. Having heard a tale told by the Taino people of healing waters in Bimini; Ponce de Leon, then Governor of Puerto Rico, searched and slaughtered in a fruitless effort to find it.

Read full story
71 comments

The Extraordinary Effort to Plot Every Immune Cell in the Human Body

The world now hosts nearly 8 billion humans, each with a 100 trillion cells. That’s a staggering figure. Thanks to prolific advancements in computing power and unprecedented investments in biotechnology, staggering figures can be easily broken down.

Read full story

Pain and Brain Benefits From Yoga and Stretching

One of the most powerful tests in the field of medicine is - to put it simply - is time. If a drug or treatment proves effective over years, decades, or better yet a century, you can be reasonably certain it has therapeutic value.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

When The Iceman Came to Detroit

Most bodily functions run - and we should all be thankful that they do - independent of thought, or conscious control. From circulation, to our immune response, these, and similar processes are controlled by the aptly named autonomic nervous system.

Read full story

The Number of Drugs Recalled Every Year Might be Higher Than You Think

If you clicked on the article to find the exact number, I won’t keep you waiting. On average, 1,279 drugs were recalled by the FDA per year, over the last ten years. When you include devices, that number more than triples.

Read full story

Should You Stretch Before or After a Workout?

Today is the day! That half marathon, 5K, or 10K you signed up for months ago is finally here. You Arrive well rested, hydrated, you even ate a banana this morning. When you look around, you find people standing and socializing, some are stretching, others walk or jog in place.

Read full story

The FDA May Ban the Sale of a Popular Anti-Aging Supplement

Back in June 2018, The World Health Organization took a novel, unorthodox, and for many observers somewhat provocative position. By officially adding aging to the 11th edition of its International Classification of Diseases, The WHO concluded; growing old should be considered a medical condition worthy of diagnosis, and more importantly, treatment.

Read full story
59 comments

What’s the Goal Gradient Effect and How Can You Utilize it?

What do The Mafia and city managers have in common?. Yes, I fully appreciate the distinction between the two. One is a dirty, repulsive creature; the other is a large rodent. Joking aside, rats are universally despised. No one cares for them.

Read full story

Reimagining Stress May Help Your Mental and Physical Health

You’ve likely played some version of word association before. Someone says a word and you say the first thing that comes to mind. That’s how the vast majority of us have come to view stress. Maybe you’d choose a word other than bad, but I’m guessing you would choose something which has a negative connotation.

Read full story

When You Eat Can be as Important as What You Eat

With so many things tied to time, one can easily lose track. Time is money. Time is of the essence. Time is relative. Time is a flat circle. That makes the expression — Timing is everything — all the more meaningful.

Read full story
11 comments

Let’s Dispel the Notion That Being Healthy is Expensive

For propaganda to be effective, repetition is key. Repeat something enough times and people start to believe it. Truth, eventually, becomes irrelevant. Something I hear in my office — ad nauseum — goes like this: “I’d love to be healthy, it’s just so expensive.”

Read full story
3 comments

Why are Football Players Wearing an Odd Looking Neck Collar?

Finding consensus within the global community is tough. Just ask anyone outside the United States to name a sport where players kick a round ball. While we in America call it soccer, for the rest of the planet it’s football.

Read full story

Four Commonly Prescribed Drugs in America Treat the Same Thing

A little over twenty years ago, as a student in chiropractic college, one of my professors said something that’s since stuck with me. While covering stress — how our brain and body react to it — he laid out an interesting scenario.

Read full story
14 comments

It’s Not Sugar, Fats, or Oils, But a Broad Group of Foods Causing Obesity

Here’s something I was surprised to learn recently; over the past twenty years, Americans are eating less sugar. Perhaps equally astonishing, in the last ten years calorie consumption has also decreased.

Read full story
75 comments

America's Rising Disability Claims Due to Covid19

On a relatively weekly basis, I consult patients with a similar story. Since contracting Covid — either one or more times — their lives has been completely disrupted. They experience recurring headaches, strange aches and pains, numbness or weakness in differing body parts, fatigue — the list can be extensive.

Read full story
17 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy