Looking for an Edge, Athletes, Celebrities, and Biohackers Turn to These Molecules

Our bodies are very particular, they thrive through a delicate balance.

Any attempts to manipulate our system are usually met with unintended consequences.

Cells, tissues, and organs work to maintain specific ranges. Taking synthetic compounds— be they prescribed or otherwise — can affect equilibrium.

The ultimate hack becomes finding the right compound; one which can have a desired outcome without the undesired side effects.

Let’s say you’d like to raise levels of a certain hormone, you shouldn't simply inject it into your body, this will have negative impacts down the line.

Taking exogenous testosterone for example, leads to your body naturally making less. Continue injecting high enough quantities and your body will dramatically decrease production.

Even under the strictest medical care, this approach comes with hazards and side-effects which may not warrant the intervention itself.

This leads to an obvious question: Are there compounds which can raise levels of a specific hormone, improve performance, or stimulate healing without the unintended long term side effects?

Some doctors believe they do exist, in the form of molecules called peptides.

What’s a Peptide?

Think of peptides as being similar to proteins, only smaller. Both molecules are sequences of amino acids; peptides simply contain less amino acids.

There are 20 naturally-occurring amino acids which can be combined into different molecules; those consisting of 2–50 amino acids are called peptides, whereas a larger chain of 50 or more amino acids are generally referred to as proteins.

Peptides act as messengers within the endocrine system, instructing various glands, including the pituitary, to release hormones. Among them, Human Growth Hormone (HGH). Like the name implies, Growth Hormone aids in human growth and development; it also plays a role in metabolism, body composition, muscle growth, collagen synthesis, healing, and tissue repair. Growth hormone releasing hormone (GHRH), which you guessed it, tells the pituitary to release Growth Hormone, is itself a peptide hormone.

Rather than injecting a person with synthetic Growth Hormone, or even Growth Hormone Releasing Hormone, Doctors have looked towards peptide therapy to stimulate the release of either or both hormones. This is where the heightened interest comes in.

Everyone from athletes to entertainers, entrepreneurs to biohackers — all of whom tend to be ultra competitive — have been drawn to peptides. This led to a certain class of peptides landing on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s list of banned substances.

When it comes to athletics anyway, this type of edge is deemed cheating.

The Pep in your step

Before going further, it’s important to point out, peptides should only be used under the supervision of a licensed medical doctor. Though these substances promise less side-effects than their hormone affiliates, they are not available over the counter, and monitoring efficacy is paramount.

Despite the caution, some have plunged right in, with or without supervision. It’s been rumored Hollywood A-listers have turned to peptides to burn fat and add muscle; while others use hoping to maintain a youthful glow. Biohackers have touted their immune boosting benefits, effects on concentration and cognition, as well as cutting the time to heal from an injury or surgery.

As with any substance claiming benefits with little downside; shady characters are bound to emerge looking to profit. All the more reason to consult professionals well versed in this highly specialized area.

Peptides are indeed having a moment. Will it be short lived or have longevity? Only time will tell.

