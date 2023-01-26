An Unexpected Predictor for Longevity

Photo by Oladimeji Odunsi on Unsplash

For centuries, explorers scoured the earth for this mythical legend.

One man, Ponce de Leon , became synonymous with it.

Having heard a tale told by the Taino people of healing waters in Bimini; Ponce de Leon, then Governor of Puerto Rico, searched and slaughtered in a fruitless effort to find it.

Mythical though it remains, the fountain of youth continues to be sought after to this very day.

Aging, and more importantly, slowing this inevitable process down, is once again top of mind for many in the medical arena.

Longevity research has emerged to become among the fastest growing medical disciplines in the modern era.

Researchers have even identified biomarkers — as well as physical measures — correlated with aging and predicting a longer lifespan.

One such measure of longevity, I was surprised to discover, has to do with grip strength.

My, that’s some handshake

For those of us old enough to remember handshakes — practically a relic nowadays— likely experienced an array of styles and levels of grip.

Some folks merely hold your hand, while others possess a vice grip that can stop your circulation. Whether these greeters were shy, looking to impress, or just behaving normally; their grip strength can help measure life expectancy.

In the hands of a researcher or clinician, grip strength can serve as a powerful predictor for longevity.

The stronger your grip, the longer you’re likely to live (unforeseen events aside).

Grip strength — as longevity measure — has been confirmed through various clinical trials. Researchers in The PURE study found; “Grip strength was a stronger predictor of all-cause and cardiovascular mortality than systolic blood pressure.” This same study went on to suggest; “measurement of grip strength is a simple, inexpensive risk-stratifying method for all-cause death, cardiovascular death, and cardiovascular disease.”

In yet another study , which focused on middle aged and elderly patients, researchers concluded; “Grip strength is an accurate and consistent predictor of all causes of mortality in middle-aged and elderly persons.”

When it comes to longevity, the proof isn’t in the pudding, it’s in the shake.

Showing strength

Not long ago, clinicians believed cardiovascular fitness — as opposed to muscle strength — better correlated with overall health and longevity.

Researchers looked to answer questions like; were you fatigued from walking up a couple flights of stair, how long can you run on a treadmill, and so on. While these activities and metrics persist as health indicators, muscle strength seems to be replacing them as a longevity measure.

Clinicians and researchers in the longevity space are increasingly focusing on grip (and other) strength measurements. How long can you hang from a chin-up bar, or the length of time you can wall sit (or squat), etc.

For those looking to improve overall health and longevity, strength training is as, if not more important than what’s traditionally known as cardio training.

We’re better served going beyond the treadmills, stationary bikes, and stairmasters and exploring the weight room from time to time.

Improving hand grip and overall strength will improve your health, and may just extend your life in the process.

If you enjoyed this article, follow and subscribe!

Medium; https://medium.com/@basharsalame Twitter; https://twitter.com/Detroitchiro